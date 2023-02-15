Plumber killed after confronting burglar in 2019 near Garland home. Still no arrests

Garland police have asked for help to get information on a 2019 shooting death of a Garland man who confronted someone about breaking into his work vehicle.

It’s been four years since the death of 29-year-old Clifford Wayne Wicker Jr., and no one has been arrested. Wicker’s family said he left behind his parents, two sisters, his wife and three young kids, aaccording to WFAA-TV.

Garland police said they have no new information or evidence in the case which also has been given to the Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit to look at.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Garland police. Tips also could be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS), or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org. Garland Crimes Stoppers offers a reward of up to $5,000.

Garland police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Dairy Road on Jan. 30, 2019. When officers arrived, Wicker was found dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Garland police, Wicker was inside of his apartment when a neighbor told him his work vehicle was being burglarized. He was a plumber. When Wicker went down stairs to confront the suspect, he was shot.

His family posted a $30,000 reward shortly after the fatal shooting, according to WFAA-TV.