Plumber killed in Spanaway in argument with homeowner over gate

A plumber was shot and killed in Spanaway while sitting in his truck Monday night after an argument about hitting a homeowner’s gate, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At 8:09 p.m., dispatchers received a call about shots fired at a home in the 1000 block of Military Road East. About 15 minutes later, the same person called again and said they could see a body in a truck in front of the house where the shots had been fired.

Deputies arrived to find the homeowner inside the pickup. As deputies approached, the man went inside his home.

When deputies called out to the man, he came outside and surrendered.

A man with gunshot wounds was found inside the truck. Deputies removed him from the truck and gave him first aid until medics from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue arrived and pronounced him dead.

Detectives said the investigation revealed the homeowner had called a plumber, and when the plumber arrived, the homeowner accused him of hitting his gate.

The 40-year-old plumber was shot while sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

Following the shooting, the homeowner took his guns to a neighbor’s home for safekeeping. Deputies said they recovered six guns from the neighbor’s house.

The 55-year-old homeowner was booked into the Pierce County Jail on first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

