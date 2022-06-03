Plumber who was killed while on the job in Spanaway is identified

A man who was killed in Spanaway after being called for a plumbing repair job almost two weeks ago has been identified by the Pierce County medical examiner.

According to a Tuesday news release, the victim is 40-year-old Thomas Lorezca.

According to the police report, Lorezca arrived at a house in the 1000 block of Military Road East in Spanaway on May 23. At some point, the homeowner accused Lorezca of hitting his gate then shot him multiple times while he sat in his vehicle, sheriff’s deputies said. He was declared dead on the scene.

A 55-year-old man has been charged wtih first-degree murder, unlawful possession of firearm and tampering with evidence. He was booked into Pierce County Jail.

A GoFundMe page has been started by a friend of Lorezca to raise money to help his family.

According to Lorezca’s Instagram page, he was a big fan of cars and would post regularly about his cars. He also was the owner of a miniature husky named Alpine, who can be seen in Instagram posts with the cars and Lorezca.