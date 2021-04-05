Two South Florida men face life in prison after pleading guilty to plumber’s murder

Jay Weaver
·2 min read

Two South Florida men have pleaded guilty to murdering a plumber who was called to a Miami Lakes home in a robbery set-up and later got shot during a struggle inside a getaway car, federal authorities said Monday.

Jamal Lamar Head, the shooter, and Keon Travy Glanton, the accomplice, were charged with robbery, kidnapping and killing the plumber, Lester Hernandez, 37, who died on July 12, 2018. The Miami-Dade men face up to life in prison at their federal court sentencing this summer.

According to factual statements filed with their plea agreements, Head was involved in three robbery schemes targeting plumbers at three South Florida residences — Miami Gardens, Riviera Beach and Miami Lakes — between July 9 and July 12 of 2018. Glanton participated in the Riviera Beach and Miami Lakes robberies.

Here’s how the deadly incident unfolded: Glanton contacted a plumbing company and scheduled a service call at a vacant home in Miami Lakes. When the plumber, Hernandez, arrived in his van, he was confronted by Glanton and Head, according to court records. They forced him into the rear of the Volkswagen that Head had rented. Head drove the car away, and Glanton followed in the plumber’s van.

Head got into a struggle with the plumber inside the car, according to the factual statements. Head then shot Hernandez once in the head and twice in the abdomen and chest, causing his death. Head crashed the rental car into a tree and injured himself. The incident happened at Northwest 89th Avenue near Northwest 146th Street.

Head fled the scene and called Glanton, who returned to the area in the plumber’s van to pick him up, the statements said. Head and Glanton drove to another area of Miami, where they doused the plumber’s van in gasoline and lit it on fire.

Murder cases typically end up in state court. But the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged the case as a Hobbs Act armed robbery — one that affects commerce — along with multiple other violent crimes.

The crimes to which Glanton and Head pleaded guilty include conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, carjacking resulting in death, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. The offense carried a possible death penalty, but prosecutors chose not to pursue that course and instead reached plea deals with potential life sentences.

Glanton, 35, pleaded guilty on Friday and will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roy Altman on Aug. 25. Head pleaded guilty last month and faces sentencing on July 20.

The case, prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Daniel J. Marcet and Jessica Kahn Obenauf, was investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Deparment and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Recommended Stories

  • Chauvin's use of force on George Floyd was 'in no way' policy, says police chief

    Medaria Arradondo tells sixth day of trial that ex-officer’s treatment of George Floyd breached regulationsDerek Chauvin trial – live updates The Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, told the Derek Chauvin murder trial on Monday that he “vehemently disagrees” that there was any justification for the former police officer to keep his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Arradondo told the sixth day of the trial that Chauvin’s treatment of the 46-year-old Black man breached regulations and showed a disregard “for the sanctity of life”. “Once Mr Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalise that, that should have stopped,” he said. The police chief said that while it might have been reasonable to use a certain level of force “to get him under control in the first few seconds”, Chauvin’s subsequent actions did not meet the standard of “objectively reasonable force”. “To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned-out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy,” he said. Arradondo said that far from being aggressive, Floyd appeared to be completely passive. “As a matter of fact, as I saw that video I didn’t even know if Mr Floyd was alive at that time,” he said. It is highly unusual for a police chief to give evidence against one of his own officers. Arradondo, his city’s first Black police chief, fired Chauvin shortly after Floyd’s death. Chauvin, 45, has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. Three other officers face charges. Floyd’s death last year reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement and prompted mass protests for racial justice across the US and other parts of the world. The prosecutor spent the day on Monday building a case that Chauvin failed to follow his training to consider whether Floyd’s resisting arrest was “a deliberate attempt to resist or an inability to comply” because of issues such as medical conditions, mental impairment or the influence of drugs. On Thursday, Floyd’s girlfriend testified that he was addicted to opioids and another witness said that he appeared to be high shortly before his arrest. Arradondo agreed that a person under the influence of drugs might be more vulnerable than dangerous. The police chief said that Chauvin should have considered a number of factors in how he dealt with Floyd. “Is the person a threat to the officer and others? What is the severity of the crime? Are you re-evaluating and assessing the individual’s medical condition?” said Arradondo. Considering all those issue, the police chief added: “I vehemently disagree that that was an appropriate use of force”. He said that Chauvin also appeared not to have been following his training to de-escalate a confrontation. “You want to always have deescalation layered into those actions of using force,” said Arradondo. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, put it to Arradondo that the use of force, such as an officer pointing a gun, could be a de-escalation tactic in certain circumstances if it prevents greater violence. The police chief was hesitant but said it could sometimes be the case. The police chief questioned the need to detain Floyd at all, saying that it would not be normal to arrest a person for passing a counterfeit bill because “it’s not a violent felony”. The prosecutor also drew Arradondo’s attention to the failure of Chauvin and the officers with him to render medical assistance to Floyd when he stopped breathing. The police chief said that all officers are trained in first aid and “absolutely have a duty” to render it to a person having a medical crisis such as Floyd when he said he could not breathe and then passed out. Earlier on Monday, the emergency room doctor who tried to save Floyd’s life told the trial he most likely died of asphyxiation. Dr Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld said he saw no evidence Floyd was killed by a heart attack or a drug overdose as Chauvin’s defence has claimed in attempting to deny that the death resulted from the officer keeping his knee on the detained man’s neck for more than nine minutes. Langenfeld, who declared Floyd dead, told the court there was not a heartbeat “sufficient to sustain life” and that he believed cardiac arrest was brought on by “lack of oxygen”. He was asked by the prosecutor if there was another term for that. “Asphyxia,” said Langenfeld. The doctor said he thought a heart attack was unlikely because when he cut open Floyd’s chest he saw no evidence of that. He also said the paramedics who brought him to the hospital said Floyd showed no behaviour typical of the condition. “There was no report that the patient complained of chest pain or was clutching his chest,” he said. The state medical examiner found that Floyd’s death was caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest”, which the prosecution says is a broad enough term that can be applied to any death because it means only that a person’s heart and lungs have stopped. The defence claims the finding means Floyd died of a heart attack. Langenfeld told the court a delay in treating Floyd, particularly giving him CPR, may have reduced his chance of survival. Ambulance paramedics reported that the police made no effort to give Floyd medical assistance even though he had passed out and was unresponsive by the time they arrived on the scene. The trial continues.

  • LGBTQ group revokes Coral Gables mayoral endorsement after Carrollton letter surfaces

    Coral Gables mayoral candidate Vince Lago lost an endorsement and faced new political attacks over the weekend after the Miami Herald reported that Lago was among dozens of parents who signed a letter that denounced a Miami Catholic school’s effort to address racism.

  • Under Center Podcast: Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy give State of the Bears Union before 2021 NFL Draft

    Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy addressed the media and discuss their plan for a quarterback and the draft.

  • Ferry sinks after colliding in Bangladesh; at least 25 dead

    Rescuers have recovered 25 bodies from a river outside Bangladesh's capital after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized, an official said Monday. The ferry ML Rabit Al Hasan sank Sunday night after being hit by a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district, just outside Dhaka, officials said. Fire and civil defense official Ershad Hossain said rescuers recovered five bodies overnight and 20 others on Monday.

  • The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and Chantel Jeffries Split After a Year of Dating: They 'Remain Friends'

    Drew Taggart and Chantel Jeffries "broke up a month ago," according to his rep

  • Person shot as a Porsche and Lamborghini stolen from a Miami Beach home, police say

    A late-night luxury car robbery turned into a shooting, a standoff with a hostage negotiation team and one of four car thieves in custody, Miami Beach police said Sunday.

  • Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest

    Detainees broke windows, set a fire and threw chairs and other items out of a third-floor window during the second significant uprising in two months at a downtown St. Louis jail, leaving city leaders again searching for answers. At one point Sunday night, inmates at the City Justice Center lowered a rope made of tied-together bed sheets, though none tried to use it to escape, according to media reports. Third-floor windows were destroyed; black charring from the fires lined the areas around the building; the sidewalk below was dotted with splatter marks from unknown debris; an orange jail shirt dangled from a ledge.

  • Kendall Jenner Just Called This Matching Set ‘the Coziest,’ and It’s Somehow Still in Stock

    And yes, you can also get her matching scrunchie.

  • Cincinnati places men's basketball coach John Brannen on leave after rash of transfers

    The school said it was investigating unspecified allegations after six players announced they would be transferring.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner says they've been trying to do a 'Here's Negan' episode for years

    "TWD" showrunner Angela Kang speaks with Insider about Hilarie Burton's casting and wanting to do this episode since the graphic novel debuted.

  • Tigray crisis: The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopians in conflict

    The Canadian popstar says his "heart breaks for innocent civilians being senselessly murdered".

  • Suspicious death under investigation in Derry

    A fire in Derry has led to a suspicious death investigation.

  • Palestinian president flies to Germany for medical checkup

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas flew to Germany on Monday for a medical checkup, Palestinian officials said. Abbas, 85, has long been in poor health and was admitted to hospital with pneumonia in 2018. Abbas flew by Jordanian helicopter from his Ramallah headquarters in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to Amman, where he made a brief comment on the placing of Jordanian King Abdullah's half-brother under house arrest.

  • Angels say Shohei Ohtani is 'fine' after home-plate collision in walk-off win

    Shohei Ohtani has 'general soreness' after getting into a home-plate collision. Jared Walsh later hits a walk-off home run in the Angels' 7-4 win.

  • Jordan's former crown prince accused of targeting kingdom's stability

    Jordan accused the prince of colluding with outside parties in a plot aimed at the country's stability, a day after placing him under house arrest.

  • SAG Awards: Screen Actors Guild honour The Trial of the Chicago 7

    People from ethnic minorities win in all four individual film categories for the first time.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Stabbed to Death in California By Woman Out on 'Emergency Bail'

    An Asian senior was fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in Riverside, CA on Saturday morning. The incident, which police say appeared to be “completely random,” occurred in the area of Golden Avenue in the neighborhood of La Sierra just after 7 a.m. Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was found bleeding from stab wounds in her abdomen. “When our detectives interviewed the suspect, they didn't come across anything to suggest she attacked the victim due to her race,” Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told CNN.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago charged Secret Service almost $16,000 for $396 hotel rooms during presidential Christmas trip

    As president, Trump spent 142 days at his gilded Florida property, which he dubbed the "Winter White House."

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

  • Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; bar opening event linked to 46 COVID-19 cases

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. New data from Israel, where health officials moved quickly to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE, suggests that the vaccination of adults also protects unvaccinated people living around them. Roughly one third of Maccabi Healthcare Services (MHS) 1.95 million members - all above the age of 16 - had received at least a single vaccine dose by Jan. 30.