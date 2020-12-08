Plumbing Insurance Quotes For Plumbers, Pipe Fitters, General Contractors To Protect Their Finances And Business
General Liability Insure helps small businesses and service providers get the most relevant insurance for their needs. Insurance requirements vary with the business and also the state in which the business operates.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / According to General Liability Insure, the company provides plumbing insurance quotes online to help plumbing service providers obtain the best insurance for their needs given the scope of their business, nature of risk, and the state in which they operate.
Plumbing business insurance cost ranges from $27 to $49 per month and depends on factors that include experience, sales, location, payroll, etc. This is an entirely affordable investment to protect the finances and reputation of a business exposed to risks. The installation, service, and repair of piping, fixtures, gas utilities, sewers, and sprinklers carry the risk of injury and property damage.
General Liability Insure helps plumbers, septic installers, pipefitters, and general contractors obtain plumbing insurance. Plumbing insurance can be structured according to the insured party's requirements. The amount of cover depends on the extent of the risks involved. A Business Owner's Policy is a type of a standard plumber's insurance policy that provides essential cover.
It includes general liability coverage for damages and injuries arising from mistakes or accidents involving a plumber or employees. Property cover is for damage to tools and equipment, which are often expensive and essential for carrying out a plumbing job. Cover for income loss protects in the event of work stoppage and helps a plumbing business stay afloat.
Other insurance types worth availing include commercial auto insurance for damage and losses related to cars, vans, and trucks used for business. Plumbing SMBs should definitely opt for worker's compensation insurance; it covers work-related medical expenses arising from injury or sickness.
General Liability Insure said, "Before purchasing plumbing insurance, it is important that you review your policy and compare its coverages to your potential risks. You want to look for any gaps in your liability coverage or any policy exclusions that might leave you holding the financial bag if someone drops a lawsuit or claim in your lap. Be sure that your policy covers damages that might be caused by you or employees when working on a new construction. This includes leaking water lines, work delays, building material damage and other potential scenarios. Also, check for pipe damage to existing pipes. In existing structures, replacing pipes damaged can be an expensive prospect. Be sure your policy covers you. Get protection against claims related to gas explosions that may result from a plumbing job."
On-premise liability exposure, General Liability Insure said, "Premises liability exposures at the contractor's shop or office are generally limited due to lack of public access. If there are retail sales, customers may slip, trip or fall while on the premises. Outdoor storage may present vandalism and attractive nuisance hazards. Off-premises exposures are extensive. Plumbing work can be invasive, resulting in a high potential for property damage. The area of operation should be restricted by barriers and proper signage to protect the public from slips and falls over tools, power cords, building materials, and scrap. Plumbers can damage customers' premises when removing old plumbing and piping and installing new. Welding presents potential for burns or setting the property of others on fire if not conducted safely."
General Liability Insure provides small businesses with the best quotes for general liability insurance to protect businesses from unforeseen expenses. The portal is run by independent commercial insurance brokers that know how to provide SMBs with the most appropriate insurance. It reduces red tape and presents clients with a simpler, time-saving process.
