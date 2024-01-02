Plumes of Smoke Billow Skyward as Fire Rips Through Melbourne Recycling Factory

More than 70 firefighters battled a blaze which broke out at a factory in Laverton North, Melbourne, on January 2, local media reported, citing officials.

The Environment Protection Authority Victoria said it was assisting firefighters and that staff were working to protect local waterways from firewater runoff.

Emergency services said there was no immediate threat to the public.

Video filmed by Brian Haley shows the scene. Credit: Brian Haley via Storyful