12-year-old girl arrested for arson of Ostrom’s abandoned Mushroom Farm near Lacey

Crews started battling a massive fire on Wednesday at the abandoned Ostrom’s Mushroom Farm near Lacey.

Lacey fire officials say the fire could take days to put out as it is at a very large building and burning the over 50-year-old wooden mushroom racks.

No one was supposed to be inside the building, as the Ostrom Mushroom Company moved operations to Sunnyside four years ago, but there is a lot of graffiti on the building, so people do have access to the exterior.

Chopper 7 was able to capture the huge plume of smoke on the horizon.

On Thursday, detectives with the Lacey Police Department - with the assistance of a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer, arrested a 12-year-old girl for arson of the abandoned mushroom farm.

The girl was also booked on additional charges of assault and unlawful imprisonment for an unrelated assault of another juvenile on the same day near the fire.











