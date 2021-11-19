Plumley accepts plea deal in Venus Lounge shooting

Nov. 19—Roger Lee Plumley II entered a Kennedy plea of guilty to second degree murder before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling on Thursday.

Under the Kennedy plea, a defendant may enter a guilty plea, based on the state's evidence, without admitting guilt.

Plumley, a construction worker who attended Shady Spring High School through 10th grade, was arrested on an attempted first degree murder charge for shooting Brian Ruffen a few days before Christmas in the parking lot of the Venus Lounge.

Ruffen was shot in the head.

Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield told the judge on Thursday that the killing was caused by an argument over a firearm.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 22.

"Roger Plumley was having an argument with Brian Ruffen earlier in the day in the area of the old Shoney's building," said Hatfield, adding the structure is now the offices for the Raleigh Parole Office. "This argument was over ... a gun that was allegedly stolen, that belonged to Mr. Plumley's significant other."

Hatfield told the court that the state would provide evidence by Raleigh Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State Police and eyewitnesses. According to Hatfield, eyewitnesses told police that Plumley argued with the victim near the former Shoney's building on Robert C. Byrd Drive.

Plumley said Ruffen had stolen a gun from Plumley's girlfriend, Sarah Michelle Raimey.

After the altercation, said Hatfield, Plumley entered Raimey's tan GMC Jimmy and drove to Timothy Asbury's house at 135 Florida Ave. in Crab Orchard to get Plumley's motorcycle, which Asbury had "done work on." Plumley then drove the motorcycle to the Venus Lounge on Pemberton Road, where he shot Ruffan in the parking lot shortly after 5 p.m.

Police found Raimey driving the GMC between Josephine and Odd, with Plumley "behind the GMC driven by Ms. Raimey, trying to start a mini bike."

Officers arrested Plumley on Dec. 22 on charges of attempted first degree murder and wanton endangerment.

Defense attorney Robert Dunlap, who was hired by Plumley, acknowledged Hatfield's presentation of the facts of the investigation.

"I believe it's accurate that that would be the evidence reflected in the discovery, that the state would have to prove, should the state move forward," Dunlap replied.

The victim of the shooting was seriously wounded when Plumley was arrested. When he later died, Plumley was charged with first-degree murder.

Plumley's plea deal was apparently a factor in his girlfriend's release from Southern Regional Jail.

In October, police arrested Raimey on a charge of first degree murder and accessory to murder. Police reported that Raimey had witnessed Plumley shooting Ruffen in the parking lot but had lied to them during the investigation.

Hatfield reported that Raimey will be offering a plea of accessory after the fact to second degree murder and that she will serve a term of probation through the Raleigh Adult Probation Office.

Raimey was to be released from Southern Regional Jail after Plumley's plea, with Hatfield entering the paperwork immediately after Plumley's hearing. Hatfield said that Raimey's personal items were to be returned to her, upon her release. The items were not identified during the proceeding.

During the hearing, Judge Poling asked Plumley if he had questions about the plea.

Plumley replied, "Just how long will my girlfriend be out, and when can she pick up all of our property?

"That's the only question."

Hatfield said that Raimey would be released Thursday or on Friday morning and that the property would be returned to her in a timely fashion after her release.

Plumley, a construction worker who had performed odd jobs since 2014, told Poling that he is in the process of getting a divorce. He suggested to Poling that eyewitnesses had provided wrong information but said he agreed to the plea and believed it was in his best interest.

"The way I grew up, it was less work, and the community the way it is, the best thing I could probably do for myself is right here, you know," he told Poling.

Cheyenne Wallace of the Raleigh Adult Probation Office also attended the hearing.

Plumley faces 10 to 40 years in prison as a result of his plea. Under the agreement, there was no set sentence and the penalty is left to Poling's discretion.

Poling said he will sentence Plumley via MicroSoft Teams on Jan. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m.

At Dunlap's request, Poling ordered a pre-sentencing report to be prepared, prior to Plumley's sentencing.