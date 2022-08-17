Plummer: Nan Whaley weaponized anniversary of the horrific shooting to slam Mike DeWine

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley speaks Saturday, May 28, 2022, during a vigil for the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Whaley, who is running for Ohio governor, criticized incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine's support for what she called lax gun restrictions.

If you follow Dayton area politics or community affairs, you know that when Nan Whaley sees tragedy, she sees opportunity.

She recently saw her opportunity in weaponizing the anniversary of the horrific shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District.

Nan Whaley said the quiet part out loud when she published a column in this publication: "We’re going to take every opportunity — press conferences with sheriffs and police chiefs, events with gun violence survivors, and guest columns like this …"

Ohio voters should beware of such political opportunism in the name of tragedy.

If Mayor Whaley actually cared about violence, why then, less than a year after the Oregon District shooting did then-Mayor Whaley back a city budget that canceled the police academy in order to save $800,000?

Nan Whaley can spout platitudes about improving public safety, but her actions consistently tell a very different story.

According to FBI data compiled during Whaley’s first six years as Dayton’s mayor (2014-20):

Violent crimes increased by 23%

Homicides increased by 70%

Aggravated assaults increased by 97%

Motor vehicle thefts increased by 32%

Despite these staggering statistics, under Whaley’s presidency, the U.S. Conference of Mayors in 2020 "recommended shifting funds and responsibilities from police to social services." Yes, this means defunding the police.

Still, Mayor Whaley went further in 2021: She pushed two proposed charter amendments, one of which would change police hiring processes to the detriment of police, and another that would greatly increase elected officials’ pay after police were asked to take a pay cut. This put her at odds with Dayton’s police union.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley answer questions at a press conference at the Dayton Convention Center Monday, August 5, 2019, the day after a gunman killed nine people and injured 27.

She has made Dayton more unsafe, so it’s no surprise that the Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Gov. Mike DeWine over her.

Ohioans will not be fooled: Whaley’s indignation isn’t about solutions for the people of Dayton, it’s about opportunity for her political career.

