Plummer sent to prison after threatening mother with hatchet

Alexander Plummer, 21, will serve 18 months to five years in prison for breaking into his mother's Balk Road home threatening to burn it down in June 2021.

Defense attorney Tim George said, "meth took a stranglehold on him." He asked for intensive probation and treatment.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor David Marvin said Plummer "is aggressive and can be very violent even when sober" after incidents in the county jail.

Plummer fought with other inmates and smashed a television in disputes while awaiting trial on his charges.

Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman agreed.

"This behavior is a continued pattern. The one fight alone put the entire facility in danger to require other deputies from their shift to come to lock him down," Stutesman said.

Plummer had left and tried to get into passing cars on the roadway. He got a ride and followed his mother back to her home. His mother reported he came back to her house after an arrest with a hatchet threatening to burn the home down.

When deputies arrived, Plummer indicated his family was always trying to make him look crazy when he wanted to sleep. Officers said he was acting bizarrely and difficult to understand.

He had come in through a window he broke. His mother was hysterical. She tried to keep him away from the kitchen where there were knives.

Stutesman pointed to a long record with "a juvenile history and adult history of assaultive crimes involving the use of drugs." There were numerous convictions for malicious destruction of property.

The judge warned him, "I would encourage you to get a handle on this drug addiction." Because of the assault, he is not subject to the Boot Camp program to shorten sentences.

