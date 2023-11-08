Plungar: Murder investigation launched after man's body found

Police said they were called to an area off Highgate Lane, Plungar, at 15:30 GMT on Tuesday

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in a field in Leicestershire.

Police said they were called to an area off Highgate Lane, Plungar, at 15:30 GMT on Tuesday following the discovery.

The man was believed to have suffered a head injury and his death was being treated as suspicious,

A 56-year-old man from Grantham, Lincolnshire, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Police said a cordon was put in place and officers would be carrying out reassurance patrols.

Det Insp David Greenhalgh, from Leicestershire Police, said: "I understand there will be some concern within the local community.

"We are working to establish the circumstances that led to the man's death.

"This includes officers speaking to people in the area and I'm asking for anyone who has information that they think could help to come forward."

Police said a cordon had been put in place and officers would be carrying out reassurance patrols

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.