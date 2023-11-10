Plungar: Victim named in murder investigation

A man who was found dead in a field in Leicestershire has been named by police.

Timothy Macdonald's body was discovered in an area off Highgate Lane, Plungar on Tuesday, prompting a murder investigation.

The 46-year-old was believed to have suffered a head injury, police said.

The inquiry is being linked to the death of another man who died after the car he was travelling in was pulled over by police in Nottinghamshire.

Mr Macdonald, who was known as Don, has been described as a "much loved son, father, brother and son-in-law" by his family.

A 56-year-old man from Grantham, Lincolnshire, was arrested on suspicion of his murder and was released while investigations continue.

Following the discovery of Mr Macdonald's body, armed officers stopped a car on the A52 Bingham bypass on Thursday and found the driver, 46, had a serious head injury. He died at the scene.

Officers gave first aid to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 00:30 GMT.

A non-police issue firearm was discovered in the silver Mazda Temura, said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the policing watchdog.

Mr Macdonald's family said they were "heartbroken" following his death and urged anyone with information to contact police.

A statement said: "Timothy was a much-loved son, father, brother and son-in-law who will be missed so much by all of us. We ask for privacy while we now try to come to terms with what has happened.

"We also ask that anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to police please does so as soon as possible."

Leicestershire Police said a police cordon that was in place at the scene in Plungar had now been removed but the investigation was ongoing.

