Plunge into the new year with these cold and wet events this weekend in Delaware

If you’re looking for a chill way to start the New Year, Delaware has you covered − from head to toe in freezing cold water.

Polar plunge events are taking place at Delaware beaches this New Year’s weekend and beyond.

Here are some of the events to keep note of.

Fenwick Freeze

The 19th annual Fenwick Freeze polar plunge will take place on New Year’s Day at 10:30 a.m. at Bayard Street Beach.

Registration for the plunge is $25 and takes place on-site starting at 9 a.m. No online pre-registration is required. Proceeds will go towards the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol. All participants will receive a long-sleeved t-shirt following registration.

Hair of the Dog Walk/Run/Plunge

The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation in Bethany Beach will be hosting the Hair of the Dog 5K run, 1 mile walk and the Leo Brady Plunge New Year’s weekend

Participants can register online or in-person on Dec. 31 at Mango’s on Garfield in Bethany Beach between 1 and 4 p.m. Online registration must be completed by 5 p.m. on Dec. 29.

The events will take place Jan. 1 starting with the 5K race at 10 a.m. The one mile walk will start five minutes after the 5K runners.

The Leo Brady Plunge will take place at noon at the Bethany Beach Boardwalk. People can register on-site between 10 and 11:30 a.m.

Parties will be held in celebration of the brave participants at the Bethany Beach Boardwalk and at The Boathouse in Bethany.

Lewes Polar Bear Plunge

More than 3,000 people attend the Lewes Polar Bear Plunge at Rehoboth Beach in 37-degree water on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, to benefit Special Olympics Delaware. The 2021 event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If your New Year’s weekend is already booked and you’re looking to support a local cause, the Lewes Polar Bear Plunge will take place Sunday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. in Rehoboth Beach.

The event takes place in support of Special Olympics Delaware.

Participants must fundraise a minimum of $75 and place a $20 deposit if they register before Jan. 30 or pay $100 up front if they register after. Registration can be done online or with a printed form.

Participants will receive a hoodie for their fundraising efforts. More merchandise like beach towels, sweatshirts and duffle bags are available the more money is raised.

The plunge isn’t the only event taking place. The rest of the weekend kick starts the fundraising event with a 5K race, sand sculpting demonstrations, trolley tours, chili contests and more. Following the plunge, an “aprés plunge party” will be held at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

If you’re looking to avoid the ocean for the plunge, it can also be done virtually.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Polar plunge events taking place around New Year's weekend in Delaware