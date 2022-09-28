Plunging Markets Spur New Intervention Warnings Across Asia

1
Sofia Horta e Costa and Hooyeon Kim
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- After some of the most dramatic declines in global financial markets since the Federal Reserve began lifting borrowing costs six months ago, authorities in Asia are intensifying efforts to prevent a downward spiral.

Most Read from Bloomberg

South Korea joined a growing list of interventions on Wednesday, with the central bank saying it will buy as much as $2.1 billion worth of sovereign debt. In Taiwan, officials have floated currency controls and signaled a readiness to ban stock short sales. China has instructed some funds to refrain from large share sales and told banks to ensure the yuan’s daily fixing is being “respected” by market players.

Governments all over the world are grappling with the fallout from the Fed’s most aggressive trajectory of interest-rate hikes since the 1980s, with the rapid surge in the dollar yanking capital away from virtually everything else. Attempts to control markets in Asia -- a region haunted by memories of the 1997 financial crisis -- are so far yielding few convincing results.

“Intervention will only help to slow the decline in Asian assets, rather than stem it,” said Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities in Singapore. “Higher US rates, a strong dollar and relatively low real rates across the region suggest pressure will persist in the weeks ahead.”

Authorities in Indonesia, Japan and India have also intervened outright to prop up their currencies. But the efforts appear insufficient.

The yen remains close to the 145 per dollar mark which triggered the last bout of intervention, and the onshore yuan has hit the weakest level since 2008. In a rare public statement released by the People’s Bank of China late Wednesday, a regulatory body said banks shouldn’t facilitate speculative bets on the currency, and that regulators will help guide the market on the “right track.”

“It will be difficult for the PBOC to buy the yuan, which will sap yuan liquidity from the money market, when the PBOC is trying to ease monetary conditions,” said Tetsuji Sano, chief Asia economist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management. “China may take some minor steps to limit the yuan’s fall and deter capital flight, such as making the procedure for Chinese residents to buy foreign currencies more complicated.”

Authorities in South Korea have been relatively more successful as three-year bonds swung to a gain after the central bank said it would buy government debt. The benchmark Kospi Index trimmed losses to close 2.5% lower.

Asia isn’t the only place where authorities are stepping in the markets. On Wednesday, the Bank of England staged a dramatic intervention to stave off an imminent crash in the gilt market by pledging unlimited purchases of long-dated bonds.

Questions are growing over whether increased intervention will be effective as Bank of America Corp.’s September survey shows that more global fund managers are taking lower-than-normal risk. Despite more measures to stem the panic in Asia, Wednesday was one of the worst days for the region’s credit markets this year and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell to the lowest since April 2020.

Intervention is a balancing act for policymakers.

Too little action too late can lead to the perception that officials are powerless to handle financial-market volatility, risking a worsening spillover into the economy. But too much meddling can undermine confidence in the freedom of markets, like China’s handling of the stock-market bubble in 2015.

One constraint may come from the region’s declining foreign-exchange reserves, according to Nomura Holdings Inc. That may force Asian central banks to look for alternative ways to support their currencies, with measures that may include mandating exporters to sell foreign-currency proceeds, placing restrictions on trade accounts, and introducing measures to boost capital inflows.

(Updates with Bank of England’s intervention in ninth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • El-Erian Says BOE Needs Full-Point Hike on UK’s ‘Big Gamble’

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government’s “big gamble” in announcing unfunded tax cuts means the Bank of England now needs to raise interest rates by at least 100 basis points before its next meeting on Nov. 3, according to Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russ

  • British teacher dies after 18 months on life support in Chinese hospital

    Emma Grainger, who used to live in Bridgnorth, went into a coma after an operation went wrong.

  • Fed’s Bostic Favors Raising Rates to 4.25%-4.5% by Year End

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he backs raising rates by a further 1.25 percentage points by the end of this year to counter inflation that has been worse than he expected.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory

  • Nucor Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade, Hitting 71

    Nucor saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Wednesday, with an increase from 64 to 71. Over 100 years of market history shows that the market's biggest winners typically have an RS Rating north of 80 as they begin their largest price moves. See if Nucor can continue to show renewed price strength and hit that benchmark.

  • Top Bankers Tell Kwarteng he Can’t Wait Until November Budget to Calm Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’Executives at some of the City of London’s biggest firms have told Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng that he can’t wait until his November budget to reassure markets about his fiscal

  • Lockheed's (LMT) Sikorsky Wins Deal for Two UH-60M Aircraft

    Lockheed (LMT) clinches a contract to exercise an option for two UH-60M aircraft.

  • The U.K. Is Veering Toward a Full-Blown Currency Crisis

    If Prime Minister Liz Truss does not soon make a U-turn, markets may force her to, writes Desmond Lachman.

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to 6.52%, highest since mid-2008

    Rising mortgage rates are increasingly weighing on the interest-rate-sensitive housing sector as the Federal Reserve pushes on with aggressively lifting borrowing costs to curb high inflation. Fed policymakers raised the central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point last week, the third straight hike of that size, and acknowledged "pain" ahead for the economy as they seek to cool demand. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also explicitly called out the housing market and said it would probably go through a "correction" after a period of "red hot" price increases.

  • China’s Economic Recovery Faces Fresh Risks From Global Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s shaky recovery continued in September, with a pickup in car and homes sales in the biggest cities compensating for weaker global demand and falling business confidence. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts

  • Oil Rises as US Crude Inventories Show First Decline in a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after a US government report showed crude stockpiles fell for the first time in a month and demand for fuel improved. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’West Texas Intermediate rose as much

  • Bank of Canada to start releasing rate decision summaries next year

    The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it would begin publishing a summary of its monetary policy deliberations starting next year, accepting a key recommendation from a transparency review by the International Monetary Fund. The "Summary of Deliberations," similar to meeting minutes released by other central banks, will be published roughly two weeks after each interest rate decision, starting with the Jan. 25 meeting, Canada's central bank said. "We do expect it to provide a high-level summary of the issues discussed by Governing Council, as well as insight into the key points of focus in their deliberations on economic developments and the risks," said Managing Director of Communications Jeremy Harrison.

  • Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban

    Pakistan's foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan’s top diplomat, spoke to The Associated Press in the final days of a trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York and to Washington that has focused on trying to draw more world attention to unprecedented flooding that has one-third of his country underwater.

  • Commodities Tumble With Surging Dollar Hitting Raw Materials

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity prices slumped as a deteriorating economic outlook and surging US dollar weigh on the value of the world’s raw materials.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’On Wednesday, everything from copper to gol

  • Exclusive-China prepares to tweak yuan fixing process to slow its fall -source

    Chinese monetary authorities are asking local banks to revive a yuan fixing tool it abandoned two years ago as they seek to steer and defend the rapidly weakening currency, a source said on Tuesday. The source, who is familiar with the yuan rate-setting process, said monetary authorities were prodding banks to include the so-called counter-cyclical factor in their daily fixings for the tightly-managed exchange rate. It's an adjustment that 14 banks make to their yuan quotes that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) uses to set the daily reference rate, effectively introducing a bias to the fixing rate.

  • China's yuan slides to 14-year low after US rate hikes

    China’s yuan has fallen to a 14-year low against the dollar despite central bank efforts to stem the slide

  • Bank of America clients are buying the dip in U.S. stocks, shifting from cyclicals to defensive

    Bank of America saw more buying of U.S. equities among its clients during last week’s selloff, but there was a shift in who was buying and what they were buying.

  • Senate clears key hurdle to avoid federal shutdown as Manchin pulls energy permitting from spending bill

    Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., agreed to remove a measure to expedite federal permits for certain energy projects, including a pipeline in his home state.

  • Denver police sergeant files discrimination complaint

    A new Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint was filed by a long time Denver police sergeant alleging discrimination based on race, retaliation, sex, and disability.

  • China's Xi reappears on state TV amid rumors over absence

    Chinese President Xi Jinping reappeared on state television Tuesday after a several-day absence from public view that sparked rumors about the 69-year-old leader’s political fortunes. Xi was shown visiting a display at the Beijing Exhibition Hall on the theme of “Forging Ahead into the New Era.” Accompanied by Premier Li Keqiang and other top leaders, Xi, who is also head of the ruling Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army, viewed some of the displays and commented on China’s economic progress over the past decade.

  • Ford Super Duty trucks generate 'more revenue than some Fortune 500 companies,' CEO says

    Ford unveiled its redesigned F-Series Super Duty product lineup this week as the auto giant looks to expand its commercial vehicle business.