    Pluralsight: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) _ Pluralsight Inc. (PS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its second quarter.

    The Farmington, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

    The online education company posted revenue of $94.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.1 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Pluralsight expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $96 million for the fiscal third quarter.

    Pluralsight expects full-year results to range from a loss of 27 cents per share to a loss of 19 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $375 million to $390 million.

    Pluralsight shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.66, a decline of 37% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PS

