Pluralsight: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) _ Pluralsight Inc. (PS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Farmington, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $105 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $128.1 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $391.9 million.

Pluralsight shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 8% in the last 12 months.

