A.Plus Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1841) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we’ll evaluate A.Plus Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1841) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for A.Plus Group Holdings:

0.31 = HK$47m ÷ (HK$185m – HK$32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, A.Plus Group Holdings has an ROCE of 31%.

Is A.Plus Group Holdings’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, A.Plus Group Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Commercial Services industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, A.Plus Group Holdings’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

A.Plus Group Holdings’s current ROCE of 31% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 70% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is A.Plus Group Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A.Plus Group Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

A.Plus Group Holdings has total liabilities of HK$32m and total assets of HK$185m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.