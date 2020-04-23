Plus Relocation Continues to Pace Global Mobility Industry in Client Satisfaction

MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Relocation once again has the most satisfied clients in the global mobility industry, according to the results of the industry's most comprehensive and trusted third-party survey.

Plus recorded a 55 percent net satisfaction rating in the 16th annual international Relocation Managers' Survey from Trippel Survey & Research, LLC. This tied for first place among the 23 relocation management companies included in the survey and was easily ahead of the industry-wide average of 39 percent.

Plus's 8.55 average rating (on a 10-point scale) was also ahead of the industry-wide average of 8.28.

"This is a reflection of our mission to deliver delight," Plus CEO Susan Benevides said. "When we receive recognition like this on a broad level, it speaks to all the success we've had in providing world-class service to our clients."

In addition to leading the industry in net satisfaction, Plus received the highest average score in local supplier management among all competitors and led all larger relocation companies in highest average score for quality of people and service delivery. Plus was also among the industry leaders in breadth of service and technology.

Plus is no stranger to success in the Trippel ratings, having led the industry in overall satisfaction in 2017 and 2018. Relocating employees feel the love, too — Plus led the industry in net satisfaction in Trippel's 2019 Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey.

"We pride ourselves on providing a great experience to everyone we work with — whether that's a client, a relocating employee or a supplier partner," Benevides said. "I'm thrilled that the Trippel survey highlights our hard work."

This year's Trippel survey included feedback from more than 200 corporate relocation managers who handle thousands of expatriate moves across the world every year.

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely personalized mobility solutions with flawless execution for companies of all sizes, including some of the most-recognized brands on the planet. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 150 countries. To learn more, please visit www.plusrelocation.com.

