Plus-size travelers can get the empty adjacent seats on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines has a reputation for an especially friendly plus-size traveler policy, which allows passengers of size to get empty adjacent seats for free as available.

According to the policy, “customers who encroach upon any part of the neighboring seat(s)” are eligible for complimentary open adjacent seating. Southwest uses the armrests as the guide for seat boundaries, and its plus-size policy applies to passengers who cannot comfortably fit into the width of one seat.

“The armrest is considered to be the definitive boundary between seats; the width of the narrowest and widest passenger seats (in inches) is available on our Flying Southwest page,” the policy says.

Plus-size passengers are encouraged to preemptively purchase extra seats to notify the airline of their need for accommodation, and Southwest guarantees a refund for those purchases after the flight.

The airline says this policy has been in place for decades.

“We’ve had a long-standing policy for more than 30 years designed to meet the seating needs of customers who require more than one seat and protect the comfort and safety of everyone onboard,” the Southwest website says.

Plus-size passengers can also take advantage of pre-boarding on their flights to secure extra space, meaning they can board ahead of the standard boarding groups and put their additional seat documents on adjacent seats to reserve the space.

Although Southwest’s policy says plus-size passengers are eligible for free adjacent seating, it does not actually guarantee availability on any flight.

Check out the policy page here, for full details and guidance on how to book extra seats and check in for your flight if you require accommodation.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Southwest Airlines policy helps plus-size travelers be safe and comfy