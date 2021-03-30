Plus Therapeutics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Plus Therapeutics (NAS:PSTV, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2.28 per share and the market cap of $20.9 million, Plus Therapeutics stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Plus Therapeutics is shown in the chart below.


Plus Therapeutics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Plus Therapeutics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Plus Therapeutics is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Plus Therapeutics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.19, which ranks worse than 80% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Plus Therapeutics's financial strength as 1 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Plus Therapeutics over the past years:

Plus Therapeutics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Plus Therapeutics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Plus Therapeutics has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $0.3 million and loss of $1.85 a share. Its operating margin of -590.41% worse than 66% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Plus Therapeutics's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Plus Therapeutics over the past years:

Plus Therapeutics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Plus Therapeutics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Plus Therapeutics's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Plus Therapeutics's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 82.5%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Plus Therapeutics's return on invested capital is -76.21, and its cost of capital is 5.40. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Plus Therapeutics is shown below:

Plus Therapeutics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Plus Therapeutics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

To conclude, the stock of Plus Therapeutics (NAS:PSTV, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 98% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Plus Therapeutics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia raids find explosives, militant suspects after church attack

    Indonesian police discovered powerful explosives and arrested more suspected Islamist militants on Monday, after a series of raids following a suicide attack a day earlier outside a cathedral on the first day of the Easter Holy Week. The two bombers were the only fatalities in Sunday's attack in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, which wounded 19 people and took place as mass was finishing. Police said the bombers were a married couple who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell caught up in Jeffrey Epstein allegations

    She faces charges in the US of having assisted disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minors.

  • Rizzo ends talks; Odor getting cut; restrictions to loosen

    Anthony Rizzo is cutting off talks with the Chicago Cubs on a new contract and is prepared to play the season as free agency looms after the World Series. The first baseman, who in 2016 helped the Cubs win their first title in 108 years, agreed in March 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two team option years. “Obviously there’s been talks and whatnot, but it doesn’t look like really at this time anything is going to be finalized and look forward to just opening up Thursday and starting this journey with this team,” Rizzo said Monday.

  • Xinjiang cotton: How do I know if it's in my jeans?

    It's at the centre of a row between Western brands and China over allegations of forced labour.

  • Israel's political stalemate to land at Rivlin's doorstep

    President Reuven Rivlin announced Monday that he will begin consultations next week with Israel's political rivals in hopes of unraveling the country's post-election deadlock. Israel's presidency is largely a figurehead office. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud is the largest single party, with 30 seats.

  • Japan, Indonesia seek to improve Myanmar situation

    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi denounced Myanmar's escalating crackdown on pro-democracy protests in talks Monday with his Indonesian counterpart, who is visiting Tokyo for security discussions focusing on China's growing assertiveness in regional seas. Motegi “strongly criticized" the growing military crackdown on civilian protesters in Myanmar, and welcomed efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to respond to it, his ministry said in a statement.

  • Don't shun Dr. Google - researching mysterious symptoms online is actually a good idea, study finds

    Doctors generally advise patients not to Google symptoms. But a new study found that searching for symptoms online led to a more informed diagnosis.

  • Rookies lead Pistons over Raptors 118-104

    Saben Lee scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half in his second career start, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Monday night. Saddiq Bey, another Detroit rookie, also scored 19 points and Hamidou Diallo added 19 of his own. Fred VanVleet scored 22 for the Raptors, who lost for the 12th time in 13 games.

  • Hong Kong: What is China's 'patriot' plan for electoral reform?

    Aiming to tighten control over Hong Kong, China wants only "patriots" to run for office.

  • A 65-year-old Asian woman was verbally and physically assaulted and a nearby security guard closed a building door instead of helping her, police say

    "F--- you. You don't belong here," the suspect allegedly shouted as he punched and kicked the woman to the ground, the New York Daily News reported.

  • 'Active and dangerous scene': Mount Rushmore closed, 400 homes evacuated as multiple wildfires spread in South Dakota

    "Dangerous" wildfires spread through the area just outside Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, closing the monument and surrounding neighborhoods Monday.

  • UNC football pro day another step in the right direction

    Tar Heels players, and the program, gain national spotlight for upcoming NFL draft

  • Former aide to Vice President Kamala Harris heads to K Street

    A former top policy aide to Kamala Harris is moving to K Street, where she'll advise a prominent law and lobbying firm's clients on economic and tax policy, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Yasmin Rigney Nelson was a senior policy advisor in Harris' Senate office. Her new role as a senior principal at the firm Bracewell makes her the most senior ex-staffer for the new vice president to move into Washington's influence industry since Harris was sworn in in January.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Nelson previously served on the Senate Finance Committee, and on the staffs of Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).Nelson also was president of the Senate Black Legislative Staff Caucus, a professional and social networking organization for Black Senate staffers.What they're saying: “Our clients will benefit greatly from Yasmin’s experience on Capitol Hill, her work on major policy issues and her guidance on racial equity and diversity issues,” Bracewell managing partner Gregory Bopp said in a statement.Nelson will join the Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group, which melds the firm's government affairs, public relations and legal representation services.The big picture: Harris is already taking on significant segments of the administration's policy portfolio, making the services of those who know how she works — and who know her personally — particularly valuable.As of the fourth quarter of 2020, Bracewell represented 66 federal lobbying clients in a broad portfolio that will guarantee extensive intersection with administration policymaking.The firm has already been tracking Biden policies in areas including energy, infrastructure, finance, trade and agriculture.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • First witness in Chauvin trial testifies she thought police camera froze because of how long he kneeled on George Floyd's neck

    The first witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin testified on Monday that while watching live police camera footage of George Floyd's arrest last May, she actually thought the video had frozen because of how long Chauvin was kneeling on his neck, The New York Times reports. Jena Scurry, a 911 dispatcher, took the stand as the prosecution played the video. In her testimony, Scurry recalled she couldn't tell precisely what was happening on the ground, but she said she grew concerned about how long the officers remained in the same position and eventually made the rare decision to call her supervisor and report the use of force. "My instincts were telling me that something's wrong," Scurry said Monday. New video from a fixed police camera across the street was also released at the trial. Jena Scurry, the first witness to take the stand, is the 911 dispatcher who had been watching the footage at the time. pic.twitter.com/qqodzrKA6H — Haley Willis (@heytherehaIey) March 29, 2021 Per the Times, the prosecution is "leaning heavily" on the argument that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, rather than the eight minutes, 46 seconds that the police originally claimed. Time-stamped police body-camera video has reportedly since shown the updated number. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.NYPD releases shocking video of man brutally attacking elderly Asian woman as security guards watch

  • Dan Rodimer ran for Congress in Nevada as a suburban family man and lost. Now he's running in Texas as a gritty cowboy. Critics say it's a bunch of bull.

    "Texas shouldn't import its congressmen. Big Dan is all hat, no cattle," Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’

    ABCIt’s almost as if Jimmy Kimmel is having more fun making jokes at Donald Trump’s expense now that he’s no longer president than he did while he was still in office.After taking on his “bowl of mashed potatoes in pants” post-presidency body earlier this month, the late-night host turned Monday to the bizarre speech about China, Iran, and the 2020 election that Trump unleashed on an unsuspecting wedding party at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.“One of his friends-slash-club member donors got married at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday and the former president had some beautiful words for the bride and groom,” Kimmel said before playing a clip of Trump’s unhinged rant. “You know what? I said the same thing at my brother’s wedding,” the host added. “It was word for word.”“I love this so much,” he continued. “Watch the band behind him as he goes on and on about how great he was. They’re like, ‘Can we just play ‘Dancing Queen’ and get the hell out of here?’”Comedy Central Roast Countdown Kicks Off With Brutal Justin Bieber Diss“It’s a wedding! It is a wedding!” Kimmel marveled. “I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college. I’ve seen some weird toasts, never have I seen one like this. How do you give a drunken wedding toast when you don’t even drink?!”Finally, after sharing the clip of Trump demonstrating just how little he understands about how voting works, Kimmel told viewers, “This is what he does now. He babbles at weddings. He complains. Whenever someone plays the song ‘YMCA,’ he magically appears like Beetlejuice. So he ended the speech by instructing the guests to violently storm the buffet table.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lil Nas X responds to parents outraged over his new music: 'I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children'

    The rapper was blamed by parents for releasing a sexually explicit music video after "Old Town Road" became wildly popular with children.

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.

  • Watch heartwarming cheers and honks from tugboat crews as the Ever Given ship is finally freed in the Suez Canal

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.