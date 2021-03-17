This Plush 24-Foot Camper Brings Luxury Living to Your Cross-Country Road Trip

Rachel Cormack
·2 min read

If you’re dying to recreate your own (decidedly more upscale) version of Nomadland, Loef has just the van for you.

The German outfit’s new luxury camper offers space, comfort, and the unbridled freedom to put down (temporary) roots wherever you desire. Based on one of the longest vans currently on the road—an extended MAN TGE—the Loef spans 24 feet from bumper to bumper and stands more than 9 feet high. This makes it larger than some Class A and C motorhomes. Despite its imposing size, Loef claims the 180 hp four-wheeler handles like “an agile big cat” even in the urban jungle.

More from Robb Report

Aside from performance and proportions, the camper has a stylish interior inspired by timeless Scandinavian design and high-end amenities to boot. The layout centers around two separate entertaining areas. At the rear, there’s a wraparound five-person sofa with an adjustable table. This area can open out for al fresco dining. When it’s time for sleeping, the table drops down and turns this space into a master suite with a bed that spans 69 by 77 inches.

The front, meanwhile, features a five-seat dinette with an L-shaped bench and another adjustable table. Similarly, this area converts into a sleeping nook designed for children featuring a traverse bed that measures 47 by 69 inches.

At the center of the camper is a well-appointed kitchenette with a four-burner Thetford stove and oven, plus a refrigerator and freezer. A few steps away lies the “wellness area” a.k.a. the flashy bathroom, which comprises an electric-flush cassette toilet, a mirrored cabinet and a ceiling-integrated rainfall shower with hand sprayer.

To top it off, the Loef can accommodate posh tailgating. In addition to a table and chair set that can be erected underneath the awning, the camper comes complete with a Big Green Egg Mini Max ceramic grill that slides out the rear doors. It also features a chic cocktail bar, located just inside the passenger-side door, where one can make the requisite libations to accompany the barbecue feast.

As for power, the camper is equipped with a 100-Ah lithium battery, a 2,000-watt inverter and a 320-watt solar charging system. This is enough to power the appliances and the smart home control system, as well as a spate of USB and 230V outlets. Internet comes courtesy of an LTE antenna.

Loef estimates that camper builds will range between $130,000 and $150,000. Hey, nobody said the lavish nomad life was going to cheap.

Check out more photos of the camper below:

Loef Camper Van
Loef Camper Van
Loef Camper Van
Loef Camper Van
Loef Camper Van
Loef Camper Van
Loef Camper Van
Loef Camper Van
Loef Camper Van
Loef Camper Van
Loef Camper Van
Loef Camper Van

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Look inside the 60-square-foot van a family turned into a tiny home with bunk beds, a pop-up shower, and a 'movie theater'

    Mika Rascon told Insider that the freedom the 60-square-foot van brings was the biggest draw for her family becoming first-time van lifers.

  • This $6 Million Gatsby-Era Mansion on Long Island Has Walk-In Closets the Size of Bedrooms

    Once you take a peek, the price tag seems like a bargain—for the closets alone.

  • This ‘Functionalist’ 184-Foot Superyacht Fuses Military Design With a Luxe Interior

    A luxurious sentry on the seas.

  • Do Dollar Tree's Combo Stores Spell the End of the Dollar Store Concept?

    Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) was for a long time the only dollar store chain that actually only sold items for a dollar. It was only after acquiring the Family Dollar chain that the deep discounter experimented with putting higher-priced items in an aisle or two. There were some very good reasons for Dollar Tree to add slightly higher-priced products to its shelves, such as bringing in more brand name goods and offering better value to its customers for only a little extra.

  • a Goal from Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks

    (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal from Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks, 03/16/2021

  • New Zealand says close to a travel arrangement with Australia

    New Zealand is close to allowing Australians to visit without quarantining on arrival, New Zealand's deputy prime minister said on Thursday, a reciprocal right that would create a long-touted "Trans-tasman travel bubble". Australia's border has been mostly open to neighbouring New Zealanders since last October, with a few short suspensions when there were small coronavirus outbreaks in Auckland. "We were working towards a joint framework, a joint set of protocols, but actually I don't think we're too far off being able to create the New Zealand version to match up with the Australian version," New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

  • Bowflex’s Adjustable Kettlebell Is Finally on Sale—But Hurry.

    This Amazon deal on one of our favorite pieces of home gym equipment won’t last for long.

  • Biden hits the road to push COVID relief package

    After opening his presidency by playing down expectations for combating the pandemic, President Joe Biden and his top messengers are touring the country to raise hopes over his $1.9 trillion relief package. (March 16)

  • The Byredo Scents That Are Worth the Money, Ranked by Me

    Because decisions are hard.

  • Why Volkswagen's Plan to Beat Tesla Could Crush Other Electric-Car Stocks

    Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) on Monday shared more parts of its plan to become the world's largest seller of electric vehicles (EVs) by mid-decade -- specifically, the parts that explain where all of the batteries will come from, and where all these new electric VWs will recharge. While much of what VW announced is focused on Europe, it will have global implications, not only for VW, but also for all other companies that are already in or planning to enter the EV space. First and foremost, VW is working with partners to improve battery-system performance and cost all the way down to the cell level.

  • What's inside the Mariana Trench

    The Mariana Trench is the deepest point on Earth, void of light with the pressure of 48 jumbo jets. Yet life finds a way to survive. Very weird life. Like crustaceans with aluminum shields or the blind, translucent snailfish, the deadliest predator in the trench and of course the sea pig, a type of sea cucumber that crawls with its tentacles. But the most surprising thing in the deep ocean is plastic… that’s right even the deepest part of the ocean can’t escape human pollution.

  • New Stimulus Bill Includes $45 Billion in Rental Assistance: Here's What You Need to Know

    Last week, President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law, and it includes a host of provisions designed to help the public. Also included in that massive aid package is money for rental assistance -- $45 billion worth, in fact. To qualify for rental assistance under the new relief bill, you must have at least one person in your household who's either eligible for unemployment benefits, has lost income since the coronavirus outbreak began, or has incurred significant expenses due to the pandemic.

  • Emily in Paris ' Ashley Park Shares Moving Message on Stopping Violence Against Asian Community

    There have been at least 3,795 hate incidents targeting the AAPI community in the past year, according to a report released earlier this month

  • Tanzanian President John Magufuli dies at 61

    Tanzanian President John Magufuli died Sunday at a hospital in the country's largest city, Dar es Salaam, Vice President Samia Suluhu announced on national television. He was 61. Suluhu said Magufuli died of heat failure, which he had suffered from for a decade. Per The Associated Press, Magufuli had not been seen in public since late February, and government officials had previously denied that he was ill. In the last year, Magufuli, who had served as president since 2015, emerged as a prominent COVID-19 denier, and Tanzania stopped reporting tallies of confirmed coronavirus infections and fatalities in April 2020. During his presidency, BBC notes, Magufuli was known for his anti-corruption policies and slashing extravagant government spending, but he was also accused of cracking down on the opposition and curtailing certain freedoms. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachThe Trump presidency was a disaster for the Trump Organization

  • Rehab Addict ’s Nicole Curtis Files Lawsuit Against City of Detroit Land Bank Over Disputed Home

    "It's very sad for all of us as we have our hearts and money invested in it," the HGTV star tells PEOPLE of the property

  • When can I visit south-east Asia? Latest travel advice for Thailand, Vietnam and Bali

    South-east Asia is reassuringly absent from the UK's 'red list' of countries from which travel is banned – but does that mean the outlook for holidays is rosy? Unfortunately not. All Asian nations have their own strict travel restrictions in place. Some impose outright bans on holidaymakers, while others have adopted mandatory quarantine schemes so draconian (Vietnam's lasts 21 days) that their borders are closed in all-but name. And logistically, there are complications too: many flights to Asia connect in the UAE and Qatar – both of which have now been added to the red list, the latter with just three days' notice. This means that direct flights are banned, and returning Britons must isolate in hotel quarantine. There are alternative airports to transit though, yes, but complications are rife.

  • Mourinho warns Son may not be released for South Korea duty

    Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has cast doubt over whether Son Heung-min will be released to play for South Korea against Japan next week.

  • 'Sound quality is out of this world': These Bose noise-canceling headphones are massively on sale

    The holy grail of headphones can be yours for a total steal.

  • Ford backs out on promise to add new model at Ohio plant, union says

    Ford Motor Co. has backed out on a contract promise to invest $900 million at an assembly plant outside Cleveland for an unnamed product line that instead will be produced in Mexico, United Auto Workers officials said.

  • Advocates seek Biden push on gun bills, but prospects iffy

    After President Joe Biden’s giant COVID-19 relief bill passed Congress, he made a prime-time address to the nation and presided over a Rose Garden ceremony. Biden’s views on gun regulation have evolved along with his party — at one point reluctant to impose too many restrictions that blue-collar Democrats opposed — to a near-unanimous call to do something about gun violence after a spate of mass shootings. In the early months of Biden's presidency, even popular proposals like background checks are lower on his list of priorities and their prospects in the Senate cloudy.