How a plush St. Petersburg neighborhood had a drug lab and half-naked man in a canal

ST PETERSBURG — When police cars, fire trucks, caution tape and hazmat suits filled Jason Kramer’s quiet Venetian Isles cul-de-sac Sunday morning, he had a lot of questions. Not the least of which: How was he going to get his 13-year-old daughter to volleyball practice without driving through an active crime scene?

The plush St. Petersburg neighborhood features a canal system, meaning every home is a waterfront property. As law enforcement blocked the mouth of the cul-de-sac, Kramer and his daughter boarded their boat and motored across the canal to drop her off at the house of a teammate who could drive her to practice.

While on the boat, Kramer’s daughter made an observation.

“Dad, look. There’s somebody swimming in the canal.”

Kramer, 50, turned to see a bearded man, shirtless and barefoot but wearing soaked jeans. Tattoos wound around his torso and up his neck. The man lurked beneath a dock, but began to creep away from where police were conducting their investigation on land.

St. Petersburg police later published a news release announcing that they were investigating a drug lab that had been reported at 2063 Illinois Ave NE — a home across the street from Kramer’s with a swimming pool and an assessed market value of more than $1 million. An arrest had been made in connection with the case just after 4 a.m. that day, but even as police swarmed the street throughout the day, no one noticed the man hiding in the water until about 4:30 p.m.

Once notified of his presence, police called out for the man to come to land. He fled at a glacial pace, claiming he was simply out for a swim.

Kramer developed a different theory as to why the man was moving so slowly: He couldn’t feel his legs. He’d been hiding in the canal all day.

The man gave himself up and swam toward police, but appeared to struggle to move his legs, Kramer said. Police boarded Kramer’s boat and pulled the man up. As Kramer watched police march the man off his boat and into the back of a police car, he said everything felt surreal.

He never expected to help police apprehend a half-naked fugitive, but he also never expected a drug lab to be discovered in the upstairs bathroom of the home belonging to his neighbors, a 77-year-old orthopedic surgeon and his wife.

Police received a 911 call from a woman inside the home early Sunday morning and could hear yelling, but were unable to determine what was going on before the woman hung up, police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said. When they called back, 32-year-old Robert Allen Papp of New Port Richey answered the phone and said the first call was accidental. However, Papp was unable to sufficiently answer police questions, so officers were dispatched to the home.

Papp is the son of the property owners’ pet sitter, who fell ill and required medical treatment while the homeowners were on a European cruise, Fernandez said.

When police arrived at the home, they initially found a 28-gram bag of the drug MDA on the couch, according to the arrest affidavit. Upon further inspection, police discovered a homemade drug lab in the upstairs bathroom including a distillery and electrical cords. The lab used ingredients such as Coleman campfire fuel and xylene, making the site extremely flammable and the air dangerous to breathe, according to an arrest affidavit. Pinellas County’s 911 department classified the situation as a “hazmat emergency,” but police said there was no danger to nearby homes and no need for neighbors to evacuate.

Inside the lab, police found about 10 pounds of MDA. According to the National Institute of Health, MDA is a hallucinogen that can cause feelings of euphoria. The chemical makeup of MDA is similar to MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly.

In Florida, possession of more than about 7 ounces of a substance containing amphetamines, such as MDA, carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Papp admitted he knew MDA was being produced at the home while he was present. He described MDA to police as a “hippie drug” that looks like brown sugar, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police arrested Papp on felony charges that include amphetamine trafficking and possession of a place or structure for purposes of manufacturing a controlled substance. He was being held at the Pinellas County jail in lieu of $90,000 bail. Fernandez said there were two other people on the property who were questioned but not detained.

Police also arrested the man found 12 hours later in the canal behind the home after identifying him as 34-year-old James Edward Kelly of Thonotosassa. He had multiple warrants out for his arrest for crimes such as battery, drug possession, drug trafficking, possession or use of narcotic equipment and driving with a suspended license.

He was taken to the Pinellas County jail and was being held o the warrants. Booking records show he was missing two fingertips. Kelly has an extensive criminal history, rife with drug possession and trafficking charges.

St. Petersburg police said they have not confirmed a connection between Kelly and the drug lab.

“At this time he has not been charged with offenses related to the 2063 Illinois Ave NE house, however, this is still an active investigation,” Fernandez said in an email.

Kramer said he spoke with the homeowners on the phone after the incident and that their main concern was the wellbeing of their dog, Crosby. The Kramer family took care of Crosby for a couple hours after the incident.

Kramer said the homeowners’ friends and family have made sure Crosby has a safe place to stay until his owners return.