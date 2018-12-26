PLW People in the News—Dec. 26, 2018—Eastburn and Gray

Zane Moore, president/CEO of Central Bucks Family YMCA, is presented check by Sarah A. Eastburn and D. Rodman Eastburn, Eastburn and Gray.





Events





On Nov. 27, Eastburn and Gray presented a check to the YMCA of Bucks County in support of the organization’s summer camp programs. The sponsorship supports children and youth who are vulnerable and dealing with numerous challenges related to poverty.



The YMCA of Bucks County is a charitable nonprofit organization that focuses on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility to strengthen the community and help individuals, families and communities learn, grow and thrive.





Speakers





Wisler Pearlstine partners Amy T. Brooks and Amy De Shong recently presented on pertinent education and family law topics at the Pennsylvania Bar Institute’s 2018 Exceptional Children Conference.



Brooks presented on ethical considerations. Attendees experienced an interactive, technology rich ethics discussion for special education attorneys.



De Shong presented on custody in special education.



Brooks works with school clients, helping them to understand and navigate the existing legal framework in order to proactively achieve their goals. Brooks litigates for school clients in administrative and local agency proceedings up through the appeals process. She defends schools against legal claims such as those brought under the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Improvement Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as well as representing schools in investigations by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and U.S. Office for Civil Rights.



De Shong is a family law attorney and a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, a national organization of approximately 1,600 family law litigators and negotiators.



A past chair of the Montgomery Bar Association family law section and its continuing legal education and law reporter committees, De Shong lectures, writes and plans courses on family law matters for the Montgomery Bar Association, the Pennsylvania Bar Institute and the Pennsylvania Bar Association.





Additions





Corey J. Adamson joined Abom & Kutulakis as an associate. He will assist clients with a variety of civil litigation matters.



Prior to joining the firm, Adamson was a litigator with two insurance defense firms defending insureds in motor vehicle cases, premises liability, products liability and other matters.



While in law school at Dickinson School of Law of the Pennsylvania State University in Carlisle, Adamson clerked for Judge John F. Cherry of the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas.





Announcements





The Legal is seeking contributing authors for its weekly In-House Counsel column. Articles can cover a broad range of subjects but should be of particular interest to in-house counsel.



Contact Kristie Rearick at krearick@alm.com for more information or to submit a proposal.