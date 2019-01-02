PLW People in the News—Jan. 2, 2019—Gawthrop Greenwood

Patrick McKenna with his mother, wife and daughter after being inducted as president of the Chester County Bar Association at the courthouse in downtown West Chester.





Gawthrop Greenwood partner Patrick M. McKenna was elected president of the Chester County Bar Association for 2019. McKenna was inducted at CCBA’s ceremony at the historic courthouse in West Chester on Dec. 13, during a “passing of the gavel” ceremony that included 18 past presidents spanning the last 42 years. McKenna has been a member of the Chester County Bar Association since 2002. McKenna is chair of Gawthrop Greenwood’s government and education law department.





Attorneys Brandy L. Erbelding, Esther L. Evans, Carly Loomis-Gustafson, Jennifer L. Malik, C. Scott Petty and Megan M. Skiba joined law firm Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir.



Erbelding is an associate in the corporate and commercial group. She represents clients on general corporate and transactional matters, including real estate transactions, commercial contracts and advising on intellectual property matters.



Evans is a staff attorney in the firm’s energy and natural resources group. Her practice focuses on transaction matters related to oil and gas mineral title issues and opinions.



Loomis-Gustafson is an associate in the litigation group, where she assists in the litigation of a wide variety of legal matters.



Malik is an associate in the public sector and energy and natural resources groups. Her practice focuses primarily on municipal and land use law, with an emphasis on zoning, subdivision and land development and municipal ordinance construction and enforcement.



Petty is a staff attorney in the energy and natural resources group. His practice is focused on serving the needs of the firm’s oil, gas and mineral-related clients, with an emphasis on oil and gas title opinions.



Skiba is an associate in the firm’s corporate and commercial group. Skiba’s practice focuses primarily on corporate and transactional matters, including real estate transactions, mergers and acquisitions and commercial contracts.





Saxton & Stump hired David M. Garrett as controller. Garrett will oversee the firm’s billing, financial reporting, insurance and banking, among other tasks.



Garrett has experience in managing general ledgers, accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, fixed assets, financial statement preparation and analysis and budgeting. He also has knowledge of human resources, insurance programs, risk and safety programs and operations management.





Attention young lawyers!



Send in your questions for a new Q&A advice column for the Young Lawyers page in The Legal.



A panel of experts from the law firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis will answer a few selected questions in each monthly column, advising young lawyers about their career, professional development, office politics, business development, pro bono work, relationships with mentors and colleagues, and so on.



Email your questions to krearick@alm.com.