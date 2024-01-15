Plymouth was to ban the sale of nips in town. Then came a special election. What we know

PLYMOUTH − The nips are staying in liquor stores after all.

A small majority of voters at a special referendum election Saturday has overturned the Plymouth ban that was to start July 1.

Plymouth Town Meeting in October had voted to ban the sale of small alcohol bottles known as nips. The measure to ban nips at town meeting passed by a 72-62 vote.

The ballot question then asked voters if the ban should be allowed to go into effect. The vote Jan. 12 to repeal the measure by voting no passed by 165 votes, according to the town clerk's office, with 3,682 against the ban and 3,517 in favor of allowing it to take effect.

The combined 7,199 residents who voted represent a little over 15% of Plymouth's 46,565 registered voters, a percentage within the town's average turnout range of the low-to-mid teens, according to past election results.

Other towns that have banned nips include Mashpee, Wareham and Falmouth.

Those favoring the ban cited pollution and environmental concerns, saying nips are a common source of litter after being used and tossed out of cars or dropped on the ground by walkers.

Opponents said the ban imposed an unfair restriction on the ability of liquor store owners to make money while also reducing customer choice.

Plymouth would have joined a handful of Massachusetts towns that have nip bans, including Chelsea, Newton, Wareham, New Bedford, Mashpee and Falmouth. There has been little push to impose the ban in other South Shore towns. Some at the meeting said the ban should be statewide.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Plymouth voters reject ban on sale of nip bottles