Plymouth burglar who targeted Cape families' homes while they attended funerals imprisoned

A 42-year-old Plymouth man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Barnstable Superior Court to multiple counts of larceny and breaking and entering, in connection with burglarizing homes whose occupants were attending funerals or wakes of family members.

Randy Brunelle was sentenced to 4 1/2 to five years at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster by Judge Mark Gildea.

Brunelle had been indicted on seven counts including three counts of breaking and entering during daytime and committing a felony; three counts of larceny from a building, and one count of intent to breaking and entering during the daytime to commit a felony.

Brunelle looked for funeral times posted in newspapers and online before choosing which homes to burglarize, according to police reports from his arrest on Feb. 9, 2018.

Randy Brunelle, 42, of Plymouth, hands over a waiver form to a court officer on Tuesday in Barnstable Superior Court before he pleaded guilty to the burglary of several Cape homes while family members were attending funeral services. The tattoo on his neck was used by police to help identify him, police said.

An arrest in 2018 after a break-in in Cotuit

Police arrested Brunelle in February 2018 after he was alleged to have broken into a Cotuit house while the homeowner was at a wake for her mother at John-Lawrence Funeral Home in Marstons Mills.

Barnstable Police Lt. Mark Mellyn was the lead detective in Brunelle’s case. Targeting people while they were suffering from personal loss was an ‘inhuman and horrible thing to do,’ Mellyn said to a Times reporter at the hearing.

Barnstable Police Lt. Mark Mellyn, right, sits with family members who were victims of Randy Brunelle as they listen to his sentencing after he pleaded guilty to burglary charges on Tuesday in Barnstable Superior Court.

Brunelle previously served 18 months in the Plymouth County Correctional Facility after he broke into the home of a Sandwich police officer’s mother in 2012 while the officer was attending her funeral.

Michael Wood, the Sandwich police officer, was present at Tuesday’s hearing. The fingerprint marks left on the kitchen window at his mother’s house led to Brunelle's arrest in 2012, Wood said.

Incidents in 2017 and 2018 on Cape Cod linked to Brunelle

In September 2017, Barnstable police went to the home of a 76-year-old Osterville woman who reported missing jewelry after coming home from her husband’s funeral, according to Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael Donovan Tuesday. That incident was linked to Brunelle. Also linked to Brunelle was a December 2017 incident where Barnstable police responded to another Osterville apartment where an 80-year-old woman reported jewelry missing after a funeral, Donovan said.

In both cases, the hours of the service had been published in the Times and on the funeral home’s website. Police found screen shots of the websites on Brunelle's phone, according to Donovan.

In January 2018, an 89-year-old Centerville woman told police a suspicious man had come to her house during the time she was supposed to attend her husband’s funeral, Donovan said. While she was home, too sick to attend the funeral, a man appeared on her front porch and when she confronted him he told her he was delivering a package. A nurse who was also present later identified Brunelle’s photo to the police, he said.

Randy Brunelle, 42, of Plymouth was taken into custody after pleading guilty to burglary charges on Tuesday in Barnstable Superior Court. Brunelle targeted homes when families were attending funeral services.

Three family members from the Plymouth and Kingston area who were at Tuesday's hearing said they are glad Brunelle was sentenced to prison. The individuals declined to identify themselves but said their court case was heard in Plymouth and had to do with a burglary during their father's funeral in 2017.

Brunelle targeted jewelry and other items that had more ‘sentimental value’ than material value, the family members said. They stressed that he targeted people who were suffering from incalculable losses.

Brunelle was taken into custody after the hearing.

Rasheek Tabassum Mujib writes about health care and education. Reach her at rmujib@capecodonline.com.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Brunelle imprisoned for robbing Cape homes of families at funerals