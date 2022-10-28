Plymouth County DA candidates clash on crime

MARSHFIELD — Crime is down in Plymouth County. Candidates for Plymouth County District Attorney disagree on why.

In a fast-moving debate hosted Tuesday by 95.9 WATD, incumbent District Attorney Tim Cruz cited a 48% drop in juvenile cases over the last 10 years and a decline in cases like murder and rape of 49%.

"We're not like the rest of the country, which is basically you turn the television on and you see these terrible things going on all across America," said Cruz, a Republican and 21-year incumbent. "We're driving our numbers down. We're doing it the right way and that's what we'd continue to do."

His opponent in the election ending Nov. 8 is Democrat Rahsaan Hall, a civil rights lawyer, former prosecutor and ordained minister. Hall credited recent reforms to criminal law and policing.

"For all of the things that my opponent has claimed are driving crime down," Hall said, "they're a result of some of the progressive policies that I've advocated for as an advocate. The criminal law Reform Bill of 2018. The police Reform Bill of 2020. If somehow the things that I propose to do are so called dangerous and progressive, how is it that this office can claim the victory from some of those same policies?"

Cruz said progressive district attorneys have been causing "anarchy and chaos."

"We have progressive district attorneys across America and that entire philosophy is failing all around the country. whether it be San Francisco, LA, Chicago, all the things on the East Coast," Cruz said. "So therefore to me those defund the police strategies, those 'I'm not going to prosecute certain kinds of cases.' That doesn't work."

Moderator Christine James pressed Hall about whether he wants to abolish police.

"It's easy to point to how this system uses incarceration and punishment to bring about justice, but it's harder to look at how the system has caused forms of harm," Hall said.

"To the extent that I've ever talked about abolition, it's been about casting a vision for a world that we can live in that keeps us safe, that doesn't over-rely on these types of services because we're addressing the underlying issues like substance use disorder, mental health issues, poverty and trauma. It's not 'burn it all down and let people do what they want' but building out the systems that support people and their needs."

The debate wasn't just about overall approaches to justice. Hall several times brought up particular cases prosecuted by Cruz's office as evidence of how he'd do the job differently.

Hall attacks on John C. Williams case

Hall pointed to the recent "not guilty" verdict in an assault and battery case against Brockton's John C. Williams, founder of the Champion City Mentor Program. Hall said Cruz's office pressed on with the case despite the alleged victim saying it didn't happen, the Department of Children & Families saying it didn't happen and video evidence that it did not take place.

"Those are the types of cases that are being brought by this office and the resources and taxpayer dollars are being wasted on cases like that and many others," Hall said.

Cruz said there was video evidence of what occurred, and that the system worked.

"He was found not guilty and that happens in the criminal justice system," Cruz said. "Many cases go forward and people are found not guilty. That's the greatness of our system."

Candidates make their closing arguments

Cruz wrapped up his pitch to voters listing what he's against.

"I am against defunding and abolishing the police. I'm against getting rid of cash bail. I am against getting rid of life without parole for first-degree homicide people. I am against having a list of cases that will not be prosecuted because it does not work," Cruz said. "We don't have that here. Plymouth County remains in the 99 percentile of the safest counties in America because of that."

The incumbent also highlighted his endorsements, which include police and fire unions and individual law enforcement officers who worked with Hall when Hall was in the Suffolk County DA's office, like William Gross, Boston's first Black police commissioner.

Hall, who has his own set of endorsements, argued in closing that Cruz has not kept up with the times.

"Justice demands better and so do we. There are a number of injustices and miscarriages of justice and wrongful convictions that have come out of this office over the last two decades," Hall said. "This district attorney came in at a time when people couldn't be on the internet and their phone at the same time. Times have changed. He hasn't. I have talked to the voters and listeners of WATD about what it is that I'll do as the next district attorney of Plymouth County to bring evidence-based reforms and practices that get the best outcomes for our communities."

Plymouth Area Community Television took video of the debate. In addition to moderator James, the panel consisted of WATD reporter Charles Mathewson, Monday Night Talk Host Kevin Tocci and Donna Rodriguez of PACTV.

Cruz and Hall have one more scheduled debate. It's on New Bedford's 1420 WBSM at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. WATD's was the candidates' first face-to-face debate. Hall appeared alone at a recent Brockton Interfaith Community forum. Cruz said he had a previously scheduled event at the Sons of Italy in Brockton.

