Plymouth County will take over officer's case

Sep. 8—PEABODY — The Plymouth County District Attorney's office has taken over prosecuting the case against a Peabody police officer charged with breaking into his estranged girlfriend's home in Lynn while on duty last month.

A relative of James Festa, the accused officer, works for the Essex County District Attorney's office, creating a potential conflict of interest, spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said.

Festa, 45, of Saugus, remains on paid administrative leave from the department where he has worked for 13 years, following the Aug. 10 incident in Lynn.

On that morning, Festa, who was on duty and in uniform, allegedly drove a Peabody police cruiser to a home in Lynn, near the Salem line, after a woman he had been dating stopped responding to messages from him. The woman called 911 after Festa unlocked a basement door, walked up the stairs, and began demanding that she let him into the living area of the home, prosecutors allege.

Festa, who pleaded not guilty to a charge of breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony and putting a person in fear, was held in custody without bail by a Lynn District Court judge.

That decision was overturned by a Salem Superior Court judge the following day. He was released on Aug. 15, on $1,000 bail with conditions of home confinement and a GPS bracelet.

A day after that, on Aug. 16, his attorney in the case, Peter Marano, filed a motion asking a judge to let him withdraw from the case, saying in a court filing that Festa had "terminated my services" as a result of an "irretrievable breakdown."

"The defendant in this action is insistent upon a course of representation that will result in a violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct and is imprudent," Marano wrote. Judge Susan McNeil granted the request.

(The Rules of Professional Conduct are the ethical rules governing attorneys licensed in Massachusetts).

No notice of appearance by a new defense attorney is reflected on the case docket.

Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for the Plymouth County district attorney's office, said Festa's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4 in Lynn District Court.

Peabody police Chief Tom Griffin said the department's internal affairs investigation is ongoing. Once complete, he said, he will meet with the mayor and city solicitor to determine a course of action.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

