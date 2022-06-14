Plymouth deputy, a DARE officer, sentenced to 40 years for prescription drug thefts

A former Plymouth County sheriff's deputy who served as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug-related burglaries .

Aaron Leusink, 43, was charged in September 2020 with 11 offenses, including burglary, felonious misconduct in office, unlawful drug possession, and theft. In April, just before trial, Leusink pleaded guilty to all charges

Judge Roger Sailer sentenced him June 2.

According to court filings, investigators reviewing body camera footage in an unrelated investigation of a possible "on the job inappropriate relationship" in 2020 instead found footage of Leusink burglarizing a home and stealing prescription drugs.

More: Pharmacist admits stealing, tampering with pills at two Dubuque pharmacies

Further investigation found more than 1,600 prescription pills in Leusink's home, many of which appeared to have come from Plymouth County Sheriff's Office evidence lockers, and linked Leusink to five unsolved pharmacy burglaries dating back to 2017. Leusink's body camera showed him stealing items while executing several search warrants, including one in which he failed to list items seized — pills and a 1964 Playboy magazine — on the official search warrant documentation.

At his sentencing, Leusink told the judge he'd become addicted to painkillers after surgery and asked him to "not break my family," the LeMars Daily Sentinel reported. Former Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo, who also spoke, described Leusink's actions as being "kicked in the gut, betrayed, lied to, stabbed in the back," for everyone working for the sheriff's office.

Sailer sentenced Leusink to a total of 60 years on the various charges, but ordered several of the sentences to run concurrently for a total of 40 years. He did not impose a minimum sentence Leusink must serve before becoming eligible for parole.

Story continues

More: Iowa Supreme Court upholds adult sentence for man who committed murder days after 18th birthday

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa deputy, a DARE officer, sentenced for stealing prescription drugs