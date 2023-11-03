Plymouth family stuck in Gaza after children not allowed to leave with them
A Plymouth couple that's been trying to escape the war in Gaza said they have no other option but to stay behind after their children were not allowed to leave with them.
A Plymouth couple that's been trying to escape the war in Gaza said they have no other option but to stay behind after their children were not allowed to leave with them.
"Selling Sunset" star Mary Fitzgerald opens up about the "heartbreaking" miscarriage she experienced in Season Seven of the hit Netflix show.
Serbia's intelligence chief, who has fostered closer ties with Russia and is under sanctions by the United States, resigned Friday after less than a year in the post, saying he wanted to avoid possible further embargos against the Balkan nation. In July, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Aleksandar Vulin, accusing him of involvement in illegal arms shipments, drug trafficking and misuse of public office. The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said that Vulin used his public authority to help a U.S.-sanctioned Serbian arms dealer move illegal arms shipments across Serbia’s borders.
Schools were shut across India's capital on Friday as a noxious grey smog engulfed the megacity and made life a misery for its 30 million inhabitants.A Lancet study in 2020 attributed 1.67 million deaths to air pollution in India during the previous year, including almost 17,500 in the capital.
Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett was only months into his second year in Congress in 2018 when he announced he would drop his bid for reelection to seek treatment for alcoholism. Garrett kept a low profile for the next four years until he announced last November that he would run for the Virginia House of Delegates. Garrett, who denies the accusations, is among four candidates for state legislative seats in Virginia this year who have been accused of physical violence against women — two during divorce proceedings, one in a pending criminal case and one in criminal cases decades ago that ended with charges being dismissed.
Authorities identified the vehicle that crashed through barricades at Oconee Nuclear Station as a silver 2002 Toyota Camry.
Is trick-or-treating on the decline? Or has weather, timing and organized events such as trunk or treating cut into the door-to-door Halloween hunt?
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s Cabinet on Friday approved her proposal to make the office of the prime minister directly elected by voters in a bid to end the country's chronic ailment of short-lived, unstable governments. Changing Italy's Constitution would allow voters to elect a premier who would serve five years — to coincide with Parliament’s full term. The far-right leader insisted at a news conference that what she called the “mother of all reforms” will guarantee more stability in a nation where government coalitions sometimes last only months, even weeks.
Ohio's Issue 1 is Intended to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio law.
In Manhattan court, Don Jr couldn’t remember much about the company he works for – and brother Eric had trouble, too
Elon Musk talked risks, regulations, and jobs with Rishi Sunak after the U.K. AI Safety Summit.
The United States will provide additional arms and equipment to Ukraine for its ongoing fight against Russia's invasion, U.S. Secretary of Staten Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday. The announced $125 million worth of weapons, authorized under previously allowed "drawdowns" for Ukraine, comes amid other expected defense aid for Kyiv that could include about $300 million worth of laser-guided munitions to shoot down Russian drones, according to a document seen by Reuters and a U.S. official. The State Department, in its statement, said the Defense Department would also be making a separate announcement.
A Marine Corps veteran who served as a politically appointed State Department official in former President Donald Trump's administration was sentenced on Friday to nearly six years in prison for attacking police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federico Klein joined other Trump supporters in one of the most violent episodes of the Jan. 6 siege — a mob's fight with outnumbered police for control of a tunnel entrance on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace. Klein repeatedly assaulted officers, urged other rioters to join the fray and tried to stop police from shutting entrance doors, according to federal prosecutors.
Researchers saw hate crimes rise in major cities, including a rise in crimes against Latinos, according to an upcoming study from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University.
Filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin have given audiences thrilling and sometimes terrifying front-row seats to incredible feats of human ambition in their documentary work. “It felt like a super-sizing of something,” she said.
Hunter Biden has asked the top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., to investigate a former business associate, alleging he lied to the FBI about their business relationship.
Nikki Haley doesn't have transcripts, notes or recordings of the paid remarks she made to private audiences before she became a presidential candidate, her campaign told NBC News on Thursday.
Astronaut Thomas K. "TK" Mattingly, best known for helping to guide the Apollo 13 mission home from near-catastrophe in 1970, has died, officials said Thursday.
Frick Pittsburgh staff said exhibit would be ‘insensitive’ to Jewish community, but decision angered both Muslims and Jewish people
To qualify for the third debate, candidates need at least 4% support in qualifying polls.
The DOE first announced its intention to pursue broader relief for borrowers through the Higher Education Act in June.