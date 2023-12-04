Plymouth housing development worth £33.5m approved

Plans for a £33.5m "eco-friendly" housing development in Devon have been approved.

Plymouth Community Homes' (PCH) proposal includes 136 "affordable homes" for land off Bath Street in the Millbay area of Plymouth.

Phase one of the work would see 51 homes built for social rent and 29 for shared ownership, bosses said.

The construction of a communal gardens and children's play areas are also planned as part of the scheme.

City's 'housing crisis'

It is being built in partnership with Plymouth City Council, which said it aimed to deliver more than 600 new homes for the city, with at least 444 classed as affordable.

Council cabinet housing lead Chris Penberthy said the news "couldn't come at a better time", with building due to start next spring.

He said: "We have made no secret of the fact we as a city are facing a housing crisis, so to learn that this sizeable and affordable development has got the green light is terrific news.

"This site has been earmarked for regeneration for some time and is part of the city's vision is to repopulate the city centre and make it a vibrant, exciting place to live in and enjoy, not just shop during the daytime."

The Bath Street scheme will feature a mixture of one, two and three-bed apartments, townhouses and mews houses developed in buildings, ranging from three to five storeys.

Adam Darby, architect and lead consultant, said the project would "promote healthy living and sustainable transport methods".

He added: "The pedestrian and cycle friendly areas, as well as providing plenty of green open space, new tree planting and engaging and secure children's play areas, are integrated with the surrounding natural landscape.

"We are delighted with the granting of consent for this important scheme."

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.