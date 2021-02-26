Plymouth Industrial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

BOSTON (AP) _ Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Boston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $10.7 million, or 42 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 40 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $6 million, or 24 cents per share.

Plymouth Industrial posted revenue of $30 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.3 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $36 million, or $1.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $109.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Plymouth Industrial expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 37 cents to 39 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.70 to $1.74 per share.

The company's shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

