Is Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.'s (NYSEMKT:PLYM) 8.2% Dividend Worth Your Time?

Dividend paying stocks like Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PLYM) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

Plymouth Industrial REIT yields a solid 8.2%, although it has only been paying for two years. A 8.2% yield does look good. Could the short payment history hint at future dividend growth? When buying stocks for their dividends, you should always run through the checks below, to see if the dividend looks sustainable.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Plymouth Industrial REIT!

AMEX:PLYM Historical Dividend Yield, November 6th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. While Plymouth Industrial REIT pays a dividend, it reported a loss over the last year. Paying out a majority of its earnings limits the amount that can be reinvested in the business. This may indicate a commitment to paying a dividend, or a dearth of investment opportunities.

The company paid out 58% of its free cash flow, which is not bad per se, but does start to limit the amount of cash Plymouth Industrial REIT has available to meet other needs.

Plymouth Industrial REIT is a REIT, which is an investment structure that often has different payout rules compared to other companies. It is not uncommon for REITs to pay out 100% of their earnings each year.

Is Plymouth Industrial REIT's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Plymouth Industrial REIT has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. Plymouth Industrial REIT has net debt of 9.23 times its EBITDA, which implies meaningful risk if interest rates rise of earnings decline.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of less than 1 times its interest expense, Plymouth Industrial REIT's financial situation is potentially quite concerning. Readers should investigate whether it might be at risk of breaching the minimum requirements on its loans. Low interest cover and high debt can create problems right when the investor least needs them, and we're reluctant to rely on the dividend of companies with these traits. That said, Plymouth Industrial REIT is in the real estate business, which is typically able to sustain much higher levels of debt, relative to other industries.