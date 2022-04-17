Plymouth Kroger cashier Linda Pearl rings up 50 years on the job before recently retiring

Linda Pearl works at the self-checkout lane at the Kroger store in Plymouth, where she worked from 1972 until her retirement in 2022.

Today, we have a great employee/teacher and a great art/community connection. Read to the end, please.

Fifty years in one job. Nearly impossible, right? No way. Wait. Let’s ask Linda Pearl, of Plymouth, for her opinion.

Her answer is yes, it is possible. Do you know why? Because she did it and she lived it. Linda recently retired after 50 years as a cashier at the Kroger supermarket in Plymouth.

It was more than a job. It was a way for her to connect to friends and to the community. She comes away from the job with many fans, smiles and praise. Her friends and coworkers said she is thoughtful, dependable and a joy to know.

Linda is more than a cashier. She is an asset to Plymouth.

'We have innovated and evolved': REAL Services Director Becky Zaseck retires after 36 years with the nonprofit

She started in 1972, right after graduating from John Glenn High School. It was meant to be a summer job before college. She went to Ancilla College and later earned a degree in education at Indiana University South Bend.

Through all this, “Kroger was steady work,” she said. She stayed. Later, Linda substituted at St. Michael Catholic School in Plymouth. “I taught at 7:30 a.m. and then went to the store at 4 p.m. I never needed a lot of sleep when I was younger.”

In addition to St. Michael’s, she subbed at Knox Schools.

Yet, she stayed with Kroger. She said it was good pay, and later, she was vested in the retirement plan. “I enjoyed working with people. Teaching and being a cashier were similar to me. Both are helping people. I liked pointing out to people that there were electronic coupons for Huggies or baby food. Something to help.”

Later, Kroger used her talents to travel to other stores and teach cashiers about new software. “I was in 16 Kroger stores for two or three weeks.”

Linda Pearl punches the clock on her last day at the Kroger supermarket in Plymouth. She worked 50 years at the store and recently retired.

Another Kroger job was going into different stores with plans to change the merchandise on the aisles. “It is a reset of the merchandise. We were given plans and we flipped the store. It is a challenge and a chance to meet new people,” she said.

Story continues

Yvonne Carothers, supervisor at Plymouth Kroger, said she has worked with Linda for 26 of the 50 years. “I was her supervisor for 20 years. Linda is reliable and an excellent worker. She went above and beyond the call to help customers. She would make sure a customer was able to pick up their medication from the pharmacy. If it was too late, she would deliver it.”

Coworker Linda Williams had many kind words for her friend. “She is always helpful and the sweetest person. I heard recently that an older customer couldn’t make a doctor’s appointment. Linda drove her to the office.”

A happy career: South Bend Symphony oboist offers career, creative advice with 'The Happiest Musician' book

Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter came to her going away event at Kroger. “Fifty years. That means a lot to her and the community. You have to celebrate a day like that.”

Linda is not sure what retirement will be like because she has another part time job now assisting at a group home. “I’m blessed to leave on my own terms. Many people do not have a choice. And I have my health.” She is looking forward to traveling with relatives, visiting some zoos and running into people from Plymouth.

•••

Students from Indiana University South Bend assemble a bench for the Kingdom Life Christian Cathedral in South Bend. A second bench will be dedicated April 22, 2022, at the Near Northwest Neighborhood's offices on Portage Avenue.

If you have time, a new bench/artwork will be unveiled at 11 a.m. Friday in front of the Near Northwest Neighborhood offices, 1007 Portage Ave, South Bend.

The bench is a creation of an Art and Sustainability class at IUSB. Previously, the class unveiled a bench in early winter at the Kingdom Life Christian Cathedral, 707 Sherman Ave. That church bench is a semi-circle and there is gear for community conversation.

The second one will be in front of the Local Cup coffee shop. Kathy Schuth, executive director of NNN, said the bench provides a place for coffee drinkers, bus riders and visitors. “It will have a bike rack that is so practical looking. It is street art.”

The bike rack part is modeled after the logo for the neighborhood association’s NNN. Very stylish.

The bench uses sustainable materials and scrap metal.

IUSB art professor Brian Hutsebout said the bench was developed after conversations with NNN about need. “We partner with organizations. We talk in the class about art in public places. How long it will last? Should a piece exist? It is a critical look at what is needed.”

Grab a cup of coffee, sit down and enjoy the art.

You can contact Kathy at kfborlik@yahoo.com

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Linda Pearl worked 50 years as a cashier at the Kroger in Plymouth