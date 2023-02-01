Plymouth man accused of molesting girls during vision exams

A former teacher and vision specialist was charged with the sexual assault of four girls between the ages of 10 and 15 in Garden City and Westland.

According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 43-year-old James Adam Baird of Plymouth allegedly assaulted the girls on four separate occasions between January 2018 and February 2020.

Garden City

Jan. 4, 2018

Officials say the first incident happened around noon near the 6400 block of Hartel St. The 10-year-old victim was assaulted numerous times while the defendant administered a vision test.

He was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

Westland, MI

March 1, 2018

Officials reported the second incident happened at noon at a school in the 35100 block of Bayview St. A 13-year-old was then blindfolded and assaulted by the defendant.

He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

May 1, 2019

Over a year later, the third incident occurred at the same school around 11 a.m. where an 11-year-old victim was blindfolded and assaulted.

He was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

Feb. 11, 2020

At a school in the 38500 block of Palmer Road, the defendant blindfolded and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old victim around noon.

He was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was arraigned Wednesday at the 18th District Court in Westland. The defendant was given a $100,000 bond in both cases. If released, he would be required to wear a GPS tether and avoid contact with females under 18.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. before Judge Sandra Cicirelli.

The defendant also was arraigned Wednesday at the 21st District Court in Garden City. In both cases, the defendant was given a $15,000 bond with a required GPS tether.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. and the preliminary examination is Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. before Judge Richard Hammer.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Plymouth man accused of molesting girls during vision exams