Plymouth man allegedly smashes teen’s head off steering wheel in road rage incident

A “road rage yelling match” turned violent after a Plymouth man allegedly smashed a teen’s head into a steering wheel on Wednesday, authorities say.

Daniel Kenney, 49, of Plymouth was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a steering wheel) and assault and battery according to the Plymouth Police Department.

Police say the incident initially started as verbal altercation between Kenney and a 16-year-old, but things quickly got out of hand once Kenney left his car.

Mr. Kenney allegedly punched the teen in the face and began thrashing his body back in forth so the victim’s head was bouncing off the steering wheel, according to officials.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the teen’s injuries and it’s not clear what prompted the altercation.

Plymouth Police are reminding drivers that exiting a vehicle during an incident of road rage is never a good idea.

Traffic is getting worse. People sometimes make driving mistakes. It's easy to get upset about other people's driving,... Posted by Plymouth Police Department on Thursday, June 23, 2022

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW