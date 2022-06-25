Plymouth man arrested for burglary in Fulton County

Jun. 25—A man was arrested by Indiana State Police this week for burglarizing a business in Rochester located at 8230 S. 100 West.

According to an ISP press release, ISP Trooper Jesse Reason conducted an investigation into the burglary and issued an arrest warrant for Jon Sailors III, 24, of Plymouth.

Sailors was served at his residence by the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and is currently incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail without bond. He is being charged with two counts of theft and one count of burglary.

Before the his current arrest, Sailors was out on bond from separate charges. His previous bonds have been revoked.