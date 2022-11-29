Plymouth man arrested on child pornography charges

Nov. 28—MARSHALL COUNTY — A Plymouth man was arrested on charges of seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Timothy Stutzman, 60, of Plymouth, was arrested after the Indiana State Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) initiated a criminal investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an online account had been used for child exploitation.

The investigation revealed the owner of the online account to be Stutzman. After reviewing the results of the investigation, the Marshall County Prosecutors Office issued warrants for Stutzmans' arrest, a press release from the state police indicates. Stutzman was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriffs Department on Nov. 17, and taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.