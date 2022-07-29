Plymouth man begs to urinate in failed escape attempt

Jul. 29—WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man tried to avoid arrest when he appealed to a Wilkes-Barre police officer to allow him to use a restroom during a traffic stop.

Jeremy David Bartz, 33, of Vine Street, fled the restroom at US Gas Mart on North Pennsylvania Avenue, where police conducted a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Bartz was a passenger in the vehicle and gave a bogus name to officers, according to court records.

During the traffic stop, Bartz claimed he was going to urinate himself and began doing so.

Bartz was searched before he was allowed to use the restroom at the service station, court records say.

As Bartz was in the restroom, a records check on the second name he provided to the officer turned out to be fake.

Bartz fled the restroom in an attempt to avoid apprehension but was captured after a foot chase, court records say.

After his true identity became known, police said Bartz was wanted for failing to appear for a preliminary hearing in February and wanted by state police on driving under the influence charges.

Bartz allegedly failed to appear for a Feb. 17 preliminary hearing on charges of identity theft, false identification to law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia filed by Wilkes-Barre Township police.

Bartz was arraigned by District Judge Joseph A. Halesey in Central Court on charges of flight to avoid apprehension, false identification and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.