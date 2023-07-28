Plymouth man charged 2 months ago with conning customers is found and arrested

BROCKTON − “I'll have your family swimming by Memorial Day,” Steve Docchio, of Plymouth, is said to have told numerous customers who hired him to build pools in their backyards.

The pools weren’t ready by then, and most never would be finished at all, according to prosecutors, who filed an 88-page indictment following Docchio’s arrest July 17 after he was pulled over and accused of speeding on Route 3.

An arrest warrant was issued two months ago after Docchio, 56, missed multiple court appearances on nearly 20 counts against him related to what prosecutors say is his unlicensed work under the business name of Xtreme Living Pools and Spas, which is one of four names he used over the years. He also is accused of illegally obtaining $85,000 in pandemic unemployment assistance.

During his arraignment in Brockton Superior Court on July 18, his cash bail was set at $50,000, which is half the amount requested by Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Alex Zane. The clerk’s office at the court was unable to confirm whether Docchio posted bail.

He was ordered to wear a GPS monitor and be home confined, no longer work in home contracting and surrender his passport.

Docchio has traveled to Brazil several times and has claimed to own property there.

Prosecutors say this Milton property is one of Steven Docchio's abandoned job sites.

Plymouth County DA outlines accusations

During the height of the pandemic, one of the most sought-after home additions was a swimming pool. Docchio took advantage of the demand and gave homeowners unrealistic completion dates, Cruz’s office said in a news release.

According to the indictment, Docchio has amassed over $850,000 in claims against him for unfinished work.

“When homeowners confronted Docchio over the lack of progress on projects, he offered false assurances that he had ordered materials and would complete the job as soon as the items arrived,” the statement from Cruz’s office said. ”After collecting several payments, Docchio allegedly would abandon the job and leave the project unfinished.”

Homeowners were left with damage to their homes from shoddy or incomplete work and needed to spend more money to hire replacement contractors to restore their property, the release stated.

Docchio is accused of failing to complete jobs along the South Shore, including projects in Duxbury, Hanover, Norwell and Plymouth. He also faced similar accusations in Maine, Connecticut and Rhode Island, the last two of which revoked his license.

He served a three-year prison term in Connecticut for larceny-related offenses. He had been charged with first-degree larceny, false representation of a home improvement contract and failure to notify buyers of their right to cancellation.

The Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation permanently barred him from working in the contracting industry last year, and he does not have an active home improvement contractor's license.

Instead, according to the indictment, he has relied on his girlfriend’s license to apply for business permits without disclosing that fact to customers. The girlfriend has used several aliases to apply for permits, the indictment states. Docchio is also accused of using two different Social Security numbers.

At the time of his arrest, he was working on a project in Norwell, the indictment states.

Docchio's charges

The list of charges against Docchio includes: Five counts of home improvement contracting violation, four counts of larceny of property over $1,200, three counts of tax evasion, two counts each of filing a false statement under penalty of perjury and violating state building codes, and one count of money laundering.

Docchio is also accused of submitting false information to local building departments to hide his lack of a construction license.

He failed to file taxes for three years to hide the money he took from homeowners for abandoned jobs, according to prosecutors, who also said he used a Quincy check cashing company to avoid bank records. The indictment said he cashed about $586,000 in customers’ checks that way from 2020 to 2021.

The indictment also alleges he used online review sites to give his company better ratings.

Docchio is scheduled to return to court Aug. 23.

5 highlights from Docchio's indictment

Four homeowners referred to the strain that construction delays put on their marriages. One couple separated after he abandoned their project and blamed the divorce on Docchio, the indictment says.

The overlapping and extended work timelines left many homeowners unable to file claims in time and instead forced them to join the line of people trying to sue him for damages.

In several instances, the indictment says, homeowners obtained vendor information, contacted the company, and learned Docchio never ordered their equipment.

He used untrained day laborers on projects, many of whom did not speak English and had trouble communicating with Docchio. The indictment says he often threatened to call immigration services if workers made mistakes.

