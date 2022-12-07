Plymouth man charged after allegedly attacking 68-year-old celebrating with family at Faneuil Hall

The alleged attacker that left a man with potential life-long neck injuries after attacking him during a family celebration at Faneuil Hall was held on $2,000 bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Robert Buckley, 43, is facing charges of assault and battery on a person over 60 after allegedly throwing the victim to the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern.

According to the DA’s office, the victim’s family was able to identify his attacker as a man wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans with red underwear protruding from the waistband and said he fled down Congress Street after the attack.

Responding officers located a man matching the description on Atlantic Avenue and High Street and were able to verify Buckley’s identity with the family.

In addition to potential life-long lasting neck injuries, the DA’s office also said the victim suffered a gash to his forehead that will need plastic surgery.

“It’s tragic that this innocent man is out celebrating with his family and suddenly ends up on the ground with injuries that could impact the rest of his life, and tragic that it all happened in front of his family. Our victim witness advocates are in contact with the victim and his family and will stay by their side throughout the course of the prosecution,” Hayden said.

Buckley is scheduled back in court on February 16.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW