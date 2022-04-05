Plymouth man charged with assault after melee at casino bar

Apr. 5—PLAINS TWP. — A Plymouth man denied being involved in a fight inside Breakers Bar at the Mohegan Sun Casino despite video footage showing him repeatedly punching a defenseless man, according to court records.

Paul Stephen Hylton, 46, of West Hillside Avenue, was arrested after a struggle with township police officers early Saturday morning, court records say.

Police in court records say Hylton punched another man multiple times and smashed a bottle on the man's head.

Hylton was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody in West Pittston on charges of simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a melee inside the bar at about 12:09 a.m. and encountered a man bleeding from his face and head.

The man told police he was struck multiple times in the head. He was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Security at the casino identified the attacker identified in the complaint as Hylton.

Hylton remained in the bar after the fight saying he did nothing wrong and did not want to speak with officers, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint reported video footage shows Hylton striking the man in the head with a glass bottle that smashed. Hylton allegedly continued to punch the man in the head and face multiple times including using the broken bottle.

Police said the man was wedged between the bar and bar stools and was not able to get free as he was being assaulted, the complaint says.

As Hylton continued to punch the man, the complaint says, another man jumps in to stop the assault but was jumped himself by Hylton's friend.

Police said Hylton struggled with officers when he was arrested.