Plymouth man charged in connection with shooting

Jun. 3—A Plymouth man faces assault charges in connection with a shooting Wednesday night, state and local police said.

Around 6:47 p.m. Wednesday, Plymouth police were dispatched to a 911 call at 30 Highland Terrace for a report of a 33 year old male who had been shot.

Following a joint investigation by New Hampshire State Police and Plymouth police, officials allege a man identified as Kegan O'Neil, 24, of Plymouth shot the man.

The victim suffered life threatening injuries, but is currently stable, officials said Thursday night.

Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, O'Neil was taken into custody in Meredith, charged with first degree assault, second degree assault and reckless conduct.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Shawn Torsey at (603) 223-8940 or email at Shawn.M.Torsey@dos.nh.gov.