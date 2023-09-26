Plymouth man charged with shooting at rival

Ed Lewis, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·3 min read
0

Sep. 26—PLYMOUTH — Police in Plymouth Borough arrested a man they allege discharged up to 10 rounds from a 9mm handgun at a rival as dash cameras recorded the shooting on East Main Street Monday afternoon.

Jahill Harvell, 22, was standing with two other men in front of his residence in the 300 block of East Main Street when he was approached by Joseph Franklin who was in possession of a pellet gun just after 3:30 p.m., according to court records.

Police in court records say Harvell and Franklin have been in a feud due to prior incidents.

Franklin, of East Walnut Street, Plymouth, repeatedly drove past Harvell's residence in a Honda HR-V before stopping a few houses away where he got out, court records say.

As Franklin approached Harvell, police in court records say Harvell brandished a 9mm handgun and discharged rounds as Franklin retreated back into the Honda and sped away.

Police said the Honda was struck by rounds in the driver's side door and rear hatch.

Dash cameras inside the Honda recorded the events before and during the shooting, court records say.

Video footage that contained audio showed Franklin driving the Honda uttering words "You know that (expletive) is going (expletive). I can fight for her." Franklin is recorded driving pass Harvell's residence before returning to his East Walnut Street house.

Franklin leaves a minute later carrying a bag that contained a pellet gun, court records say.

Court records say video footage has Franklin parking approximately 180 feet from Harvell's residence and getting out uttering words, "I ain't never scared," while racking the slide on the pellet gun.

Dash cameras recorded Franklin saying, "Do we still have a problem," as gunshots are heard on the video, court records say.

Police allege seven shots were fired at Franklin, who got back into the Honda and speeds away as more gunshots are fired.

At least 10 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said.

During an interview with police, Harvell claimed he was playing a video game with his brothers as another brother had left for work. The brother who left called to say the guy they are having problems with just aimed a gun at him, court records say.

When Harvell exited his residence, he claimed he saw Franklin park nearby and yelling, "What's up with y'all (racial slur)" as Franklin approached him brandishing a firearm, according to court records.

Police said video footage shows Franklin never raised the pellet gun at Harvell.

Three vehicles were struck by discharged rounds, police said.

Harvell was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Joseph Carmody in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of criminal mischief, and one count each of propulsion of missiles onto roadways, propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle, reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

State police Troop P Forensic Services Unit processed the scene.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 14: How to watch the premiere right now in the US

    Bakers, at the ready, it's time for Season 14 of 'The Great British Bake Off.'

  • Google Podcasts, which is an actual thing, to shut down next year

    Google Podcasts is shutting down next year to make room for expanded YouTube Music functionality. Google's dedicated podcasting app never really caught on.

  • Sierra Space raises $290M at a $5.3B valuation

    Sierra Space has raised $290 million in a Series B round to scale its Dream Chaser spaceplane and commercial space station projects, bringing its valuation to $5.3 billion. The company has now raised $1.7 billion to date, a record-setting figure for investment for a commercial space company, Sierra said in a statement. The equity round was co-led by three Japanese investors: one of the country’s largest banks, MUFG; trading company Kanematsu Corporation; and insurance giant Tokio Marine & Nichido.

  • 'Top freaking tier': Amazon's fan-favorite leggings are down to just $23

    These high-waisted winners have racked up more than 32,000 flawless five-star ratings.

  • Stock losses accelerate amid Fed fallout, shutdown worries: Stock market news today

    Stocks pulled back as Wall Street continued to face up to the prospect of a long period of high interest rates.

  • The iconic Apple MacBook Air is at a record low price — save $249

    This 'stellar' machine with 19,000+ five-star fans is selling like hotcakes.

  • Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • Creator shares tutorial on how to properly use stainless steel pans

    Cooking eggs on stainless steel pans just got easier.

  • The FTC just hit Amazon with a major antitrust lawsuit

    The Federal Trade Commission made its big move against online shopping giant Amazon on Tuesday, accusing the company of illegally stifling competition on its way to becoming a ubiquitous retail presence and one of the world's most valuable companies. Attorneys genderal from 17 states joined the FTC in the lawsuit, alleging that Amazon leverages a "set of interlocking anticompetitive and unfair strategies" to maintain a monopoly. "The complaint sets forth detailed allegations noting how Amazon is now exploiting its monopoly power to enrich itself while raising prices and degrading service for the tens of millions of American families who shop on its platform and the hundreds of thousands of businesses that rely on Amazon to reach them," FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said.

  • Found: Live from TechCrunch Disrupt with cybersecurity trailblazer Window Snyder from Thistle Technologies

    The Found team recorded this episode live from TechCrunch Disrupt. Hosts Dom-Madori Davis and Becca Szkutak sat down with Window Snyder, a trailblazer in the cybersecurity industry who has dedicated her decades-long career to ensuring the internet and our devices are secure. Snyder talked about why after years of working at companies like Apple, Microsoft, Fastly and Square now was the right time to launch her startup, Thistle, which looks to build the security infrastructure needed to keep internet-connected smart devices safe.

  • What is precocious puberty? Experts explain.

    Experts explains what precocious puberty is and the signs that parents should look out for.

  • Beats Studio Buds + earbuds fall to a new low of $100

    The well-regarded Beats Studio Buds + earbuds have fallen to an all-time low price of $100. This deal can be accessed via the website Woot for a limited time.

  • Bronny James misses first USC practice, but coach says he's 'doing very well'

    We don't have a definitive timeline for Bronny's return, but his coach is encouraged by his progress.

  • Byju's to cut as many as 5,000 more jobs amid business restructuring

    Byju's plans to cut as many as 5,000 jobs in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Indian edtech giant looks to pare down costs amid a broader restructuring of its business following a delayed IPO and pressure from lenders. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which recently appointed a new head for its India business, is planning to remove redundant roles spanning both its offline and online ventures, as well as many jobs in the marketing department, the person said, requesting anonymity as the deliberation is private. Byju's, which at its last year's valuation of $22 billion is India's most valuable startup, is also planning to eliminate several high-paying senior executive roles, the person said.

  • Kolena, a startup building tools to test AI models, raises $15M

    Kolena, a startup building tools to test, benchmark and validate the performance of AI models, today announced that it raised $15 million in a funding round led by Lobby Capital with participation from SignalFire and Bloomberg Beta. The new cash brings Kolena's total raised to $21 million, and will be put toward growing the company's research team, partnering with regulatory bodies and expanding Kolena's sales and marketing efforts, co-founder and CEO Mohamed Elgendy told TechCrunch in an email interview. Elgendy launched Kolena in 2021 with Andrew Shi and Gordon Hart, with whom he'd worked for around six years at AI divisions within companies including Amazon, Palantir, Rakuten and Synapse.

  • You only need $10 worth of ingredients to make this delicious, gourmet pasta dish at home

    Our host Andreas Joshua is here to prove that gourmet food made with fresh ingredients doesn't have to break the bank with his recipe for cherry tomato and garlic pasta. The post You only need $10 worth of ingredients to make this delicious, gourmet pasta dish at home appeared first on In The Know.

  • 007 movie stunt driver Jessica Hawkins is first woman in years to test in Formula One

    Aston Martin driver ambassador and former W Series racer Jessica Hawkins has become the first woman in nearly five years to test a Formula One car.

  • Home prices set record in July

    The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index in July increased 0.6% month-over-month and 1% over the last 12 months, reaching a new high.

  • This long-handled shoe horn might make your life 'so much easier' — and it's just $10

    'It's exactly what I needed' wrote one of 6,700+ five-star fans.

  • Meet the Latinx and Hispanic Changemakers panelists

    Four artists and creatives join In The Know's third annual event spotlighting Latinx and Hispanic communities. The post Meet the Latinx and Hispanic Changemakers panelists appeared first on In The Know.