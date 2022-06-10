Plymouth man seeks to dismiss murder plot case

Jun. 10—WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for a Plymouth man accused of planning to kill an ex-girlfriend believes there is a lack of evidence to proceed to trial in an attempt to dismiss the case.

State police at Wilkes-Barre alleged Clayton Leroy Knorr, 41, of West Main Street, orchestrated a murder plot with another person to kill his former girlfriend by crashing her vehicle to make it appear she passed out from a heroin overdose.

Investigators received information about the scheme resulting in Knorr's arrest when he met a woman at a Park and Ride lot in Hanover Township on Sept. 22, 2021, court records say.

State police in court records say Knorr was in possession of a vial containing liquid he claimed was crushed up sleeping pills and water.

Knorr's attorney, Frank T. McCabe II, filed a Habeas Corpus petition challenging the validity of the preliminary hearing held before District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on Nov. 28, 2021. Halesey determined prosecutors established a case, sending the case to county court.

McCabe argued his position before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Friday.

McCabe believes there is a lack of evidence to support the charges and prosecutors failed to establish a case against Knorr, noting a video of Knorr discussing his alleged plan talked about the ex-girlfriend waking up.

Investigators in court records say Knorr planned to kill the ex-girlfriend to prevent her from testifying against him at a domestic abuse court proceeding.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin submitted the transcript of the preliminary hearing for Vough to review.

Vough said he will issue his ruling at a later date.

Knorr's trial is scheduled for the week of June 27. He is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide, criminal attempt to retaliate against a witness, criminal solicitation to commit homicide and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Knorr remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.