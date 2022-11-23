Plymouth man sentenced on rape related convictions

Nov. 23—WILKES-BARRE — A Plymouth man convicted in a non-jury trial of sexually assaulting a woman who recanted the allegations was sentenced to up to 20 years in state prison Tuesday.

Edwin Colon, 31, was convicted by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough in July of assaulting the woman inside a Plymouth residence in August 2019. Colon is known to the woman.

Vough convicted Colon on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, simple assault and two counts of indecent assault. For those charges, Vough sentenced Colon to 10 to 20 years in prison.

Prior to being sentenced, Colon's attorney, Mark Henrichs, called three character witnesses including the woman he was accused of assaulting.

Before she spoke, Vough held an off-the-record private meeting with Henrichs and assistant district attorneys Kim Moraski and Susan Luckenbill. As they returned on-the-record, it appeared Henrichs tread carefully with questions directed at the woman who, in previous attempts, recanted the allegations Colon raped her.

The woman spoke about continuing her relationship with Colon, described him as a father to four children with the youngest 5-months-old, and worked three jobs to support his family.

She wanted to speak to Vough directly but she returned to her seat after a second off-the-record meeting with Henrichs.

Henrichs said an appeal will be filed.

Moraski recalled video recordings of the woman's interviews with Plymouth police where she described being held against her will and sexually and physically abused for three days in August 2019.

As Henrichs introduced pictures of Colon's children smiling as an attempt to mitigate the sentence, Moraski called them "manufactured happiness," describing Colon as a person who possessed "power and control" over the victim.

Plymouth police Capt. Michael Thomas testified during the bench trial that he responded to Colon's residence for a domestic disturbance and was invited inside by Colon. Once inside, officers noticed the woman standing behind Colon with injuries to her head and above her left eye.

After Colon was arrested, the woman during interviews with police said he kept her against her will and physically and sexually assaulted her for three days.

Colon is subject to lifetime registration of his address as a sexual offender.