Plymouth man sentenced for starting fire that killed mother of three in 2017

A Plymouth man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after admitting to starting an apartment building on fire, which resulted in the death of a mother of three, prosecutors said Thursday.

The fire took place in November 2017 on Mill Street in Plymouth. Tammy L. Aschenbach, 46, was killed after initially exiting the building during the fire, but returning inside because she worried her children did not make it out, officials said at the time.

Aschenbach's children were safe, but she never made it back out.

According to court filings, Jonathan T. Lane, 32, admitted to starting the fire that killed Aschenbach and also injured a firefighter while attempting to extinguish the fire.

The early morning fire led to a response from 22 fire departments, which included roughly 120 firefighters.

Following his release from prison, Lane will spend three years on supervised release and will also be order to pay restitution in an amount yet to be determined, but which could exceed $400,000.

In December 2018, Lane was sentenced to 4½ years in federal prison after being convicted of tampering with consumer product at a Johnsonville Sausage plant, where he was a contract employee.

According to the DOJ, Lane placed cigarette paper and a cooper wire into sausage links. Johnsonville closed down the operation as a result, and discarded all products that could have been affected, the DOJ said.

