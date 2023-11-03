New Plymouth mayor arrested, faces battery charge after allegedly shooting his son

An Idaho mayor has been arrested and faces a felony charge after allegedly shooting his son during an argument.

New Plymouth Mayor Rick York was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery after police say York called 911 just before 7 p.m. Thursday saying he had shot his son in the arm, according to a news release from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office.

York’s son was taken to the hospital by his mother and his injuries aren’t life-threatening, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested York on suspicion of aggravated battery, according to the release. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison, according to Idaho law.

York became mayor in 2020, according to the Argus Observer. He previously served as a council member for roughly 20 years, the Ontario newspaper reported. He’s running for reelection against Lisa Binggeli, according to the city’s website.

York’s initial appearance will be at the Payette County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. Friday, officials said.