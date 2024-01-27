Plymouth: Medics lead die-in protest over fossil fuels

Doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and psychologists took part in the performance in which they tended to the shrouded "dead" and laid flowers

Health professionals led a die-in protest in a call for an end to investment in fossil fuels.

Medics from the South West took their campaign to Plymouth city centre "to highlight the terrible impact of the climate emergency on people's health".

Doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and psychologists took part in the protest in which they tended to the shrouded "dead" and laid flowers.

A mock inquest then heard how climate change had contributed to these.

The action by an estimated 60 people including climate campaigners Extinction Rebellion, follows a report in a leading medical publication about how climate change is severely impacting people's health around the world.

Physiotherapist Alice Clevely, from Bristol, said: "We're telling people about how people are dying when they don't need to because of the way fossil fuels are warming the planet.

"Because we are there to look after people for their health and their wellbeing, we feel we have a duty of care to our patients and to the general public to warn about how the climate crisis is interacting and affecting people's health at a population level as well as an individual level."

Medics said they have a "duty of care" to warn about the climate crisis and its effects on health

