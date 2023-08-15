Plymouth officer credited with saving choking baby

A police officer in Plymouth is being lauded for his quick response and decisive action after saving an infant’s life on Sunday.

Officer Eric Mitchell was dispatched to an address in North Plymouth for a report of a baby choking, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

In less than two minutes, Officer Mitchell arrived on scene where authorities say he found the infant unresponsive and not breathing. Making matters more complicated, the baby was born prematurely and was only 28 weeks old.

Officer Mitchell allegedly noticed a mucous-like substance in the baby’s mouth, put the child face-down over his arm, and initiated back blows to clear the substance. He then worked to clear the baby’s airway so they could breathe properly.

EMTs are praising Officer Mitchell for his heroic actions.

“If the police did not intervene as they did, it would have been a tragic outcome for the premature child,” a paramedic on the scene said.

Similarly, a Brewster EMS Supervisor described the initial call on their “run sheet” as a “life-threatening event of an infant,” highlighting the extreme gravity of the situation.

The baby is expected to be okay.

